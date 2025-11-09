Romanticizing Fall on Grounds Through Jazz Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing beats the fall season on Grounds. The slight chill in the air that feels like a fresh start from the heat of summer; the leaves changing from greens to a painting of yellows, oranges, and reds, and drifting to the ground just so cinematically; the view of the Lawn and Rotunda, especially while seeing the sunset at the end of a long week, the mountains serving a picturesque backdrop to the scene that is life on Grounds. I stand by my point. I love the fall on Grounds.

Amidst classes, seemingly never-ending assignments on the to-do list, and many, many other priorities, I’ve found a lot of joy in admiring the views of fall around Grounds to help me decompress throughout my days. Music has been especially relaxing for me as I walk around each day, focusing on my favorite songs or discovering new music as a little break from thinking about assignments. With the weight of numerous responsibilities that add stress, I believe that music is one of the most accessible and effective ways to experience small moments of reconnection with ourselves, especially when we have to pour our energy into so many other things.

The past couple of weeks, I’ve been listening to jazz music every chance I get because I feel like it just matches the vibe of fall so perfectly.

Here, I have a few jazz album recommendations paired with different spots around Grounds that have been (or would be) my ideal place to listen to each album.

Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants: Stevie Wonder (1979)

Favorite Song: Same Old Story

This whole album truly feels like I’m on a physical journey through sound waves, experiencing different places and cultures simultaneously. Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants features a mix of soothing instrumentals that focus on various sounds and instruments, as well as rich songs with soulful vocals.

Stevie Wonder incorporates diverse cultures, musical styles, instruments, and languages, which really give the album its worldly feel. I think this album serves as an amazing playlist to relax and decompress during and after a long day, or to listen to while studying and completing assignments.

Place on Grounds: Contemplative Commons

Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants, as its name suggests, evokes a sense of being one with nature and reconnecting with the outdoors. However (and unfortunately), our free time during the fall season slips away very quickly due to finals season, leaving little room to drop everything and immerse ourselves in nature. Because of this, I think Contemplative Commons combines the best of multiple worlds, bringing the peace of being in nature while you study or do other activities in your daily routine. The open main area on the 3rd floor provides a nice mix of an enclosed, comfortable space while feeling the breeze and getting the view of the pond in the background, a good change after spending so much time in classrooms everyday. Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants in this space and ambience, creates a perfect way to relax in whatever way feels most comfortable to you.

Let’s Get It On: Marvin Gaye (1973)

Favorite Song: Distant Lover

As one of my favorites of Marvin Gaye’s many spectacular albums, Let’s Get It On is a testament to romance, longing, passion, sincerity, and love. It feels like I’m listening to a smooth and vibey love letter, of course one that’s about another person, but in a greater sense each song emanates a love to the music itself. The whole album also feels like a calming, transcendent experience that blends jazz, soul, and funk in such a spiritually pleasing manner. I find so much talent in an artist’s ability to evoke a sense of peace through their work, and Marvin Gaye really creates that feeling in the way the vocals communicate with the saxophone, drums, and other instruments that bring such a soothing feeling.

Place on Grounds: Student Health & Wellness

This album gives me a sense of rejuvenation and relaxation, and I think that Student Health & Wellness is the perfect place to reconnect and decompress during this season. Whether you’re sitting in the pods or in one of the lounges, we deserve some time (however much we can manage) to ourselves to regulate our mental health. I feel that this space is great for self-awareness and contemplation, while offering a distant view of the mountains and forests with their vibrant fall colors.

Inseparable: Natalie Cole (1975)

Favorite Song: This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)

I have so many songs in this album on repeat this fall season, but without a doubt, This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) is my absolute favorite. It’s iconic, nostalgic (personally, from one of my favorite movies, The Parent Trap), upbeat, and so cutesy. I simply cannot keep a smile off my face whenever I listen to this album. Throughout Inseparable, I love hearing the mix of musicality and storytelling, and the background instrumentals so beautifully bring the songs together. The album is quite obviously about romantic love, but through each song I’m able to appreciate the overall feeling of love that appears in so many ways: self-love, family and friends, and being thankful for life in general. Most importantly, it’s such a cozy album to listen to while walking around and romanticizing Grounds.

Place on Grounds: Rotunda

On one occasion, I was standing on the steps of the Rotunda listening to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love). At that moment, I realized that this album represents love so beautifully, and in many ways, the Rotunda does too. Alongside being the center of UVA, it fosters love as a place where our community can come together. It’s so easy to get caught up in everything going on in our daily lives that I find visiting the Rotunda during this season is a great way to appreciate the serenity of Grounds and the changing seasons. The Rotunda and its picturesque view of the Lawn is simply the most perfect place to fall in love with the Fall season here on Grounds.