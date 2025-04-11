Rating All The Study Spots I’ve Tried at UVA (It’s Extensive)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Libraries

edgar Shannon Library 8/10

Shannon is such a classic library spot. It’s the place people go if they want a quieter place to work. Personally, I prefer going here in the daytime if I need a place to truly focus in silence.

I find Shannon to be one of the more beautiful libraries that I’ve been to (but I haven’t been to all of them yet, so I can’t say it’s the most!). It’s so clean and spacious, and the way the natural sunlight flows in is just perfect.

Clemons library 8/10

Now Clemons is where I go when I want a louder space. Sometimes I enjoy working in a quieter area, and sometimes I enjoy working in a more talkative, open area. Clemons is for the latter. Some might say its stuffy, or that it has a weird smell (I cannot deny nor confirm that), but the feel of late night Clem just hits so different. It is one of the only places that I can bring myself to do work at night. The atmosphere and constant chattering just forces you to stay awake, and I need that.

Brown engineering library 6/10

Okay, walking into Brown is truly an experience. The murals and the ceiling is absolutely beautiful. But, for some reason, I don’t love it there. I am able to get work done there, but it has never been my first choice of a library. Sometimes, it feels a little stuffy, but it’s quiet and stuffy – neither of which I can suffer through.

The only time of day I can work here is bright and early in the morning. I used to have my Astronomy lecture in Clark Hall, and afterwards, I would go straight into Brown to do some work. Otherwise, it gets a little depressing inside after the sun sets.

Music library 7.5/10

Oddly enough, I have found myself gravitating towards the music library more and more. I had no idea what it was, or even where it was until about 3 weeks ago, when my friend recommended the place to me. After taking my EGMT on music, I decided to check out the rest of the building, and see what the music library was like. I didn’t do much exploring, I just worked on the first floor of the music library, not realizing that there was a stacks right beneath me.

This is another library that definitely feels a little stuffy at time, but the little sunlight peeking out of the top of the wall kind of makes up for it. I like how it shines down from above and onto the tables. Another bonus? The music and singing that you get to hear for free in the background. Sometimes, instead of putting in my airpods, I just listen to them instead, because they sound so amazing!

Student Centers

Asian American Student Center 8.5/10

Stuck in the basement of Newcomb, I found this to be a comfort space. Whenever I didn’t have a place to go, or the upstairs was too overstimulating, I would go down to the AASC and do whatever I wanted there. Including study!

It’s such a nice area, they have multiple seating locations, whether you want to sit on beanbags, on chairs, a couch, or even tiny cubicles. There is such a variety of options for people to pick from. On top of that, they always have music created by Asian musicians playing in the background. It’s not too loud too, but not too quiet, it is just the perfect amount of volume.

Multicultural Student Center 7/10

Much like the AASC, there is such a vast variety of places for people to sit. They have small study cubicles for groups of people, smaller tables, couches, and circular cushions.

I love the atmosphere at the MSC because I know I can always find my friends there. However, the only reason why I prefer the AASC over the MSC is that the MSC gets quite busy sometimes, especially during the day. Sometimes, I would walk in and every seat is filled, which makes it a lot harder to find a study spot.

Dining Locations/Restaurants

Observatory Hill (O’hill) 3.5/10

The only time I can work at O’Hill is in the morning. Anytime after that, I just cannot focus there. Sure, it’s nice to have something to eat I work, but most of the time, I realize I can’t even multitask anymore and just end up eating.

Newcomb (Fresh Food Dining) 3/10

Similar to O’Hill, the atmosphere just makes it hard to work. And low-key, the sunlight in there is weird. It comes at such a blinding angle that you can’t do your work.

IMO, O’Hill food is better than Newcomb too. Especially in terms of food or snacks to eat as you do work.

Gaston 9/10

I know I just dissed on dining halls as a place to work, BUT, Gaston is different – it has both private dining and an open area. The food is like 10x better than Newcomb or O’Hill (which isn’t even that far of a stretch), and it’s cleaner.

I love working there because if I want to work in a louder setting, I’ll sit in the open area, and if I want to be in an enclosed and quiet area, I’ll go to private dining. It’s just such a versatile location. Whether I want a pastry/dessert, a full meal, or just a drink, everything’s there. It’s so convenient, and it has such a nice atmosphere.

Panera Bread (at the Barracks) 8/10

Lowkey, the tables were a little dirty and sticky, BUT if they weren’t, this would be the perfect location to study. The food is amazing (I’m sensing a pattern that I have to eat/snack on something whenever I study…).

I like how home-y the place feels, the lighting isn’t too bright and their chairs are kind of comfy. They have larger tables and then smaller ones, which is perfect for if you decide to come alone or with friends.

Rising Roll 4/10

This is probably only because I picked a bad location to sit in, but the table I sat at was too tall compared to the chairs they had. I felt like a marionette when my elbows were held up against the table.

If you’re planning to study in Rising Roll, you might as well just go to New Cabell, the building it’s actually in. There are much nicer locations.

Cafes

Grit (on the Corner) 2/10

The stickiest, wobbliest, and cramped place ever. I’ve seen people have zoom meetings there, studied for exams there. And let me just ask, how?

I tried to study there with my friends one week and now I know to never go back again. Everything was creaky, the tables were gross, and the floors were so sticky. I could feel my soles peeling off the floor with every step I took. Now, the coffee is quite good, but as a general location to study, I definitely wouldn’t recommend.

SK Coffee 8/10

The coffee here is so good, and it’s such a cute place to study. The inside is so cozy and they have a variety of seating options. There are beanbags, couches, stools, and chairs, and at the side of the room, there is a large TV on the wall that’s likely playing some Harry Potter or comfort movie.

Saxby’s (in Shannon) 5/10

Honestly, it’s a nice place if you’re NOT sitting behind the counter where they make the drinks. The amount of times that I’ve gotten sprayed by excess drinks from the blender is three times too many.

However, the tables in the other section are pretty nice, but beware any sort of stickiness coming from there. It’s hard to wipe down and parts of the paint are actually chipping off.

In my opinion, the thing that carries the rating are the drinks. Even though it’s not a meal exchange and you actually have to pay for it (with flex or retail), they’re so worth it.

Academic/class areas

New Cabell Hall 9/10

There is only one location in New Cabell Hall that I specifically like. The third floor common area next to the stairs. Specifically the one that’s on your right when you go down the stairs. It has the perfect little couch next to the window that overlooks the walkways below, and a view of the back of Old Cabell. It’s so beautiful and relaxing, with the perfect amount of sunlight.

Gilmer Hall 8/10

The bottom floor of Gilmer Hall is my absolute favorite spot when I want to leave my dorm (new dorms) and go somewhere close (closer than Rice Hall). It’s a very bright location – sometimes a little too bright – but at least it’ll keep you up.

The tables are always very clean with minimal students, so you’ll have all the space you want for yourself.

Rice Hall 9/10

The infamous “CS” building, that might have a stench, I can’t say… All I can say is that it’s a great place to study – day or night. I’ve gone there during the morning before and after classes, and I’ve also been there at the dead of night, trying to grind out all my work.

It’s one of those buildings that are open 24/7, but you technically need a CS ID to get in there (so that the alarm doesn’t ring sometimes), so I’d start befriending some CS majors.

Miscellaneous

1515 6/10

Not too big of a fan. I feel like this place is always cramped when you’re trying to study, and always empty when you don’t have to. It’s the WORST place to go on Sundays because you’ll just be mindlessly walking around trying to find a seat (not even a table anymore).

I think the only time I’ve been able to get work done was like 2 hours before they closed. However, if you are able to get some studying done and need a brain break, you can head to the basement and play some pool, board games, or arcade games.

The Lawn 5/10

THE BIGGEST PROBLEM: I CAN’T SEE. You’d think, wow the weather is so nice and the view of the Rotunda will be so cute, but let me tell you what the issue is. If you’re planning on working on your laptop, you’re cooked. You could put your laptop to the brightest setting, the sun will still make it hard to see.

Otherwise, it’s so nice to study on the lawn. As long as there is no sun shining straight onto you, you should be good.

Student Health and Wellness 9/10

The student lounge is one of my favorite spots. Instead of the normal “table and chairs” situation, they have really nice seating on the floor – which is kind of weird to say, but trust me. There’s this long wooden table that’s fairly close to the floor, and then they have little cushioned chairs, seating pads, or beanbags placed all around it. On top of that they have these little hanging chairs that face the window, allowing you to get a nice view of the outside.

The best perk though? The arts and crafts room. Studying there is great, but now you actually have something to do when you need a brain break. They have a large variety of activities ranging from rock painting, coloring, to crocheting.