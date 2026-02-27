Racism Isn’t a Joke—Especially When It Comes From the President

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black History Month is meant to be a time for reflection, education, and recognition. It is an opportunity to honor the history that shaped this country, much of which has long been ignored, minimized, or erased. That is why it was profoundly disturbing when Donald Trump, President of the United States, shared a video portraying former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes on the first day of this month of remembrance. This imagery, steeped in a long history of dehumanizing Black people, is far more than offensive. It serves as a harrowing and painful reminder that the accomplishments and humanity of Black Americans continue to be subject to ridicule, dismissal, and erasure.

Barack and Michelle Obama represent historic milestones that should be celebrated, especially during this month. Barack Obama served as a became the first Black president of the United States and became a powerful symbol of progress for millions, while Michelle Obama became a symbol of intelligence, grace, and strength for Black women and girls who rarely see themselves reflected positively on a national stage. Yet, even years after leaving the White House, they remain targets of mockery and dehumanization in ways white public figures do not face. The president sharing such imagery underscores how normalized racist tropes have become in mainstream politics; and, raises the question of what provokes elected officials to behave in this manner, especially without repercussion to begin with.

However, while disappointing, these instances are nothing new for the Obamas; especially, Michelle Obama who has frequently been a target of racist and misogynistic attacks meant to strip her of her femininity, humanity, and accomplishments. These narratives aren’t new; they’re rooted in stereotypes that have followed Black women for generations, portraying them as “too aggressive,” “too loud,” “too masculine”, or “too ghetto”. Without correction, society easily slips back into familiar and harmful patterns, especially when such damaging ideas are perpetuated in viral content by the offices our elected officials hold.

When confronted by reporters about the post, the current President Donald Trump distanced himself from responsibility. He claimed he “only saw the first part” of the video and did not witness the racist ending, insisting that it was “really about voter fraud” and that he had “made no mistake.” When pressed about whether he condemned the imagery, he responded, “Of course I do,” yet immediately downplayed the situation, blamed a staffer, and suggested that the outrage was blown out of proportion. For many, these comments were not only dismissive; they were blatantly evasive and tone-deaf, highlighting a lack of accountability for disseminating racist content from the highest office in the country.

This refusal to take responsibility is more than a political misstep; it exposes how Black people are still viewed as less worthy in a country that claims to value equality. When the president participates in this dehumanization, it legitimizes prejudice, emboldens discrimination, and sends a clear message that the achievements, voices, and lives of Black Americans are still up for ridicule.

For Black students, families, and communities, this isn’t just another headline. It’s a reminder—a reminder that success doesn’t protect you from racism, that visibility doesn’t guarantee safety, and that respect is not promised. Black History Month is often reduced to performative posts and surface-level celebrations, but honoring Black history is about much more than indulging in posts on an algorithm; it’s a call to reflect. This learn, and become comfortable with addressing the uncomfortable—includes confronting racism wherever it appears as those before Us have done—especially when it comes from those whose actions set the tone for the nation.