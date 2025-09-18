Pre-Law at UVA: Myths, Truths, and What It Really Looks Like

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you first hear someone at UVA say they’re “pre-law,” it sounds official. Like they have a secret major, a guaranteed law school acceptance, and maybe even a closet full of blazers already. Here’s the truth: pre-law isn’t actually a major; it’s more like a mindset.

Think of pre-law as an intention you bring into your undergrad years. If you’re curious about law school someday, you’re already closer to being “pre-law” than you might realize.

Myth #1: Pre-Law is a Major

Nope. You won’t find “pre-law” in the list of majors next to English or Biology. At UVA, being pre-law means shaping your experience around law school as a possibility—not following a strict track. That looks like:

Taking classes that build writing, critical thinking, and analysis (hello, first-year writing requirements).

Choosing electives that stretch your perspective—anything from PHIL 1410 (Forms of Reasoning) to COMM 3410 (Commercial Law).

Getting involved on Grounds in ways that show leadership, advocacy, and initiative.

It’s not about checking boxes—it’s about developing skills that will matter later.

Myth #2: It’s Just for Politics Majors

This is probably the most common misconception. Sure, Politics majors are everywhere in Gibson Hall, and plenty head off to law school. But law schools don’t actually care what you major in—they actually prefer variety.

At UVA, you’ll find pre-law students in:

Psychology -> think jury decision-making, criminal behavior, and human rights.

Economics -> contracts and corporate law, anyone?

English -> case briefs are basically essays in disguise.

History -> analyzing primary sources = practicing legal reasoning.

STEM majors -> patent law and medical law need you!

The bottom line: if you’re more excited for a seminar in Wilson Hall than a lecture in Monroe, follow that interest. Your GPA and your passions matter more than a “traditional” pre-law major.

myth #3: have it all figured out

Being pre-law doesn’t mean you need to know what kind of lawyer you’ll be—or even be certain that law school is your future. First and second years at UVA are for exploration:

Sign up for a Batten course like LPPP 2200 (Introduction to Public Policy) just to see what sparks your interest.

Try a debate-style class in the Politics department, or a Philosophy course that challenges your assumptions.

Join a law-related student club like Undergraduate Women in Law, Mock Trial, or even Student Council to test your comfort zone.

The goal isn’t to have a five-year plan. It’s to figure out what excites you while quietly building skills along the way.

What Pre-LaW Looks Like on Grounds

Here on Grounds, pre-law is a mix of academics, clubs, and opportunities that add up over time. Students might be:

Interning with Charlottesville nonprofits, local law offices, or through the UVA Women’s Center.

Networking at panels with UVA Law professors or alumni events hosted on the Lawn.

Volunteering with organizations like Madison House or advocacy groups that strengthen your resume and your values.

Studying in Shannon with a pumpkin cream chai, trying to balance Comm Law readings with Abnormal Psych notes.

It’s not polished or perfect—but that’s exactly how most pre-law paths look.

How to Prep Without Burning Out

Here’s what actually helps:

Pick a major you love. Whether it’s English in Bryan Hall or Neuroscience in Gilmer, interest > obligation.

Work on your writing. Professors across Grounds will push you to write better, and that’s what law schools want to see.

Practice speaking up. Ask questions in class, try out Model UN, or join an org where you’re pushed to think on your feet.

Don’t stress the LSAT yet. Most students start seriously thinking about it in their third year, not during first-year move-in.

Use your UVA network . From Batten advisors to UVA Law student mentors, you’ve got resources everywhere—you just have to reach out.

Pre-law is what you make it

At the end of the day, pre-law doesn’t look one way. It might mean running late to your 11 AM because you stayed too long at Bodo’s, or it might mean giving a presentation in that 3000-level course that makes you feel a little more lawyerly than usual.

What matters most is following what excites you. If you’re curious, thoughtful, and ready to work hard, you’re already on the path—no special major or polished blazer required. ⚖️✨