Politics, But Make It Balanced: How To Stay Informed Without Burning Out

Every morning, I wake up, grab my phone, and—against my better judgment—open my social media. Within seconds, I am bombarded with headlines about global warming, political discord, or whatever scandal is currently unfolding on TikTok. My eyes are barely open, and I’m already overloaded, yet supposed to go along with my day. Sound familiar? You’re not alone. Staying informed is important, but let’s be real—it can also feel like a full-time job. It’s easy to go from engaged citizen to mentally drained and questioning everything. And honestly, sometimes it feels tempting to just tune it all out and pretend the world isn’t on fire.

But ignoring politics isn’t exactly the move either. As young people—we have a stake in these conversations, our rights, our futures, and our lives. Unfortunately, simply choosing to not care about politics isn’t really an option either. One way or another it will affect us, whether we pay attention to it or not. So how do we keep up without letting the stress completely take over? The answer: balance. Let’s go through some tips for staying informed in a healthy and relevant way because caring about the world shouldn’t mean sacrificing your sanity.

Limit the doomscrolling

We’ve all been there—scrolling through TikTok, then Twitter (I mean, X), and suddenly it’s been an hour and we’re left feeling anxious after endless bad news. This constant exposure to negativity can create a cycle of anxiety that’s hard to break. Instead, try setting clear boundaries by giving yourself a “news curfew”. No political drama before bed and no scrolling first thing in the morning. Designate a specific time of day for checking the news (maybe between classes or after lunch?) and stick to them.

Be picky about your sources

The quality of the information you consume shapes your understanding of the world. Just like you curate your Pinterest boards, you should be selective with your news sources. What to consider:

Diverse perspectives: Follow a mix of outlets with varying viewpoints to keep yourself properly educated. This includes well-researched, balanced reports without resorting to sensationalism or fear-mongering. Seek out journalism that encourages critical thinking and meaningful discussions!

Fact-checking: Unfortunately, misinformation is prevalent in the news so get in the habit of verifying claims with reliable fact-checkers. Not all news sources are created equal! My personal favorites are factcheck.org and politifact.com. The key is to rely on reputable, nonpartisan organizations that provide transparency and truth.

Instead, take action

It’s easy to feel powerless when everything seems to be going wrong. But instead of letting it drain you, channel that energy into action. Just pick one issue (or more if you want!) that you care about whether that’s women’s rights, climate change, or education policy, and do something tangible. Examples include joining a campus organization that aligns with your values, signing a petition (change.org is a start), or donating even $5 to a cause.

Make politics a social thing

Unpopular opinion: I love political conversation. They really don’t have to be draining! What matters most is creating respectful spaces for dialogue. Sometimes, digesting news is impossible to do alone so take this opportunity for a girls’ coffee date to avoid spiraling! Be sure to approach these conversations with the goal of understanding where others are coming from, even if you don’t necessarily agree. If the presidential debrief with your distant uncle becomes too heated, take a step back and call your best friend (who you’ll likely agree with) instead.

give yourself permission to breathe

Continual exposure to intense topics can push you to the point of burnout. It’s essential to recognize when you may need to turn off your phone or walk away from a conversation. Here are some ways I love to recharge:

Prioritize self-care: Reading, peaceful walks, and grabbing lunch with friends are all beneficial ways to restore your sense of calm.

Disconnect to reconnect: Schedule regular “digital detox” days where you can disconnect from all news sources. Use this time to channel mindfulness, hobbies, or anything that genuinely makes you happy—without guilt. I get it, though, between online assignments, constant notifications, and staying in touch with loved ones, fully unplugging seems unrealistic. But even setting the smallest boundaries can make big differences in protecting your peace.

Seek out positivity: Remind yourself that despite the change that needs to happen, the world is full of kindness and progress! Find good news and share it with those around you.

Bonus tip: Unfollow accounts that constantly stress you out! You don’t have to consume every take on every issue to be informed.

Ultimately, staying up to date doesn’t mean carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. Politics will always be there, and while it’s important to stay engaged, so is ensuring that your activism and awareness remain healthy—both for yourself and the causes you care about.

You don’t have to read every headline, debate every issue, or have an opinion on everything all of the time. What matters is finding moderation—setting boundaries, choosing reliable sources, taking action where you can, and allowing yourself to step back when needed. And if that doesn’t go as planned, that’s okay. Be gentle with yourself—I’m sure I’ll have to take my own advice, too.