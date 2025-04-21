My Thoughts On This Past Season of the White Lotus (SPOILER ALERT)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

If you are also a lover of the comedy drama The White Lotus, then I am sure you have some thoughts after the wild rollercoaster that the final episode took its viewers on recently.

If you are just hearing of the show The White Lotus and have been hit with TikTok’s about it, I suggest you begin watching the only 8-episode seasons, each packed with crazy plots that follow different groups of individuals as they venture to new vacation resorts each season. It might sound uninteresting, but I promise as you begin to watch the show revealing a new cast every season, you won’t be able to look away from your screens.

As for those who have watched the show and latest season, here are thoughts of my own that still linger now that the latest season is over!

Chelsea and Rick

Okay this might be an unpopular opinion seeing as so many people had Chelsea (played by Aimee Lou Wood) as their favorite character and I kept seeing Rick (played by Walton Goggins) in TikTok edits, but I truly disliked their relationship.

Rick was a grump and while I wish he didn’t kill his father, the look on his face after finding out the man he killed was his father didn’t leave me feeling any empathy. Him and Chelsea’s relationship made me sad every time the spotlight would be on them. In the final episode, when Rick consoled her after she had been shot, it was the first time I’d heard him utter her name in the entirety of the season.

Chelsea on the other hand had a great personality and I have loved the actress who plays her, Aimee Lou Wood, since I first saw her in the television series, Sex Education. At times I thought she would flip out on Rick after hearing him call her stupid and crazy every two seconds, but she never stopped mentioning him. If that made her happy, then I have no complaints.

To me her death was unforeseen, but she did continually tell Rick “If a bad thing happens to you, it happens to me.” Honestly, I just hated how her life ended because Rick couldn’t restrain himself from sitting on that bench, or at the least keep an eye on his girl as two men with guns aggressively fired at them.

The Ratliff family

Probably my favorite plot of the season was the Ratliff’s.

Watchers of the show probably know the hilarious lines of Victoria Ratliff (played by Parker Posey). I often catch myself randomly blurting out phrases in a Carolina accent now.

Timothy Ratliff (played by Jason Isaacs) brought the suspense that had me on the edge of my seat at times. If he wasn’t going to die from the gun he stole or the sad attempt at using poisonous seeds blended with piña colada mixer to kill his family with, I thought the obnoxious amount of pills he was consuming would.

Alas, the Ratliffs made it home together, and sadly we will not know the rest of the family’s reaction to losing all their money and possibly their house. I think that whole mess would take up an entirely other series to play out.

Speaking of piña coladas, I have so many questions about Lochlan Ratliff (played by Sam Nivola). First, how did he miraculously come back from the dead? Did he think he’s simply allergic to protein shakes? How did that not come up in the conversation after he finds his dad crying over him?

My hope is that if they get their money back, the first thing they do is put him into therapy. He has more issues than just his bad posture, and he can thank his whole family for that, especially that crazy brother of his.

While Saxon Ratliff (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger) was very much a lunatic, I must applaud Schwarzenegger for bringing such a character to our screens. I think we encounter more Saxon’s in our lifetime than we’d like to believe.

Finally, Piper Ratliff (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) didn’t shock me at all as she made the decision to go home instead of to stay at the monastery. Although she might not have realized, she was just a rich girl who couldn’t let go of her family’s luxuries. I personally think her character didn’t have much development, but now that I know she could’ve had more scenes due to a possible relationship with Zion (played by Nicholas Duvernay), I wish I could’ve learned more about her character.

Mook and Gaitok

Probably the two cutest characters I’ve ever witnessed! I was rooting for Gaitok (played by Tayme Thapthimthong) this whole season and I quite literally reacted the same as Chelsea did when when I first saw Mook’s (played by Lisa) character.

I found their flirtatious interactions to be the highlight of every episode, but as Mook started to lose interest when Gaitok admitted to not having a killer instinct, I was a bit suspicious about them.

Ultimately, Mook wanted a man that would be able to support her, which you can’t blame any woman for, and at the end of the day if it hadn’t been for her, I don’t think Gaitok would’ve had the guts to pull that trigger. I’m glad everything ended up happily. As much as I love him though, if Sritala thinks that Gaitok will kill someone for her again, I truly think she’s got the wrong guy.

Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie

The girls trip! I was a little upset about their ending because if I’m being honest, I thought that their relationship was going to explode by the end of the season (but rightfully so).

I know I should preach for friendship and girlhood but come on! I mean they weren’t insanely horrible to each other, but they were clearly not exemplary besties, and I truly don’t think they had the best intentions for each other. I wish I could’ve seen that side of them exposed.

I was solely on Laurie’s (played by Carrie Coon) side the entire time because how can, Jaclyn (played by Michelle Monaghan), pressure a guy onto her friend the whole trip and then go sleep with him by the end? The gaslighting was ridiculous!

I don’t know how Kate (played by Leslie Bibb) clearly took one side of the argument. The way she didn’t want to admit that she liked to gossip about her friends infuriated me.

Belinda

Hands down my favorite character. Belinda is kind, generous, and so deserving of taking that rich man’s money and bolting. I, of course, was rooting for her and her Thailand beau. However, she didn’t want her or her son to end up at the bottom of the sea like Tanya last season, and I will always respect an exploitable black character leaving with their life, even if that means ditching others. Her development this season was tea, just like her skin and I just about shed a tear as she and Zion left on the boat, off to chase her dreams.