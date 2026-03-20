My Latest Trader Joe’s Obsessions & Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trader Joe’s has become my latest obsession. As a second-year student who can barely cook (meaning I can only make eggs, rice, and ramen), I’ve been relying heavily on Trader Joe’s frozen food and snack sections.

For those in a similar… cooking-deficient situation, let me share my favorites for you to try out (or share the love with if you’ve tried them already).

Chicken Tikka Masala ($4.79/8.5 oz)

Chicken Tikka Masala

The Chicken Tikka Masala has got to be one of my absolute favorites from Trader Joe’s. Although a little pricier than the Butter Chicken, I feel like the flavor definitely makes up for it. It’s the perfect dish to pop into the microwave when you’re busy, and it is genuinely so comforting. I love a good chicken-and-rice meal.

Butter Chicken ($4.49/12.5 0z)

Butter Chicken

The Butter Chicken is pretty on par with the Chicken Tikka Masala. So comforting and flavorful, though I doubt these truly match up to the real dish. It’s a great alternative if you don’t feel like getting some real Indian food from nearby restaurants and are looking for something on the affordable side (like me). Without a doubt, you will not catch me leaving Trader Joe’s without either a box of Butter Chicken or Tikka Masala in hand. Maybe even multiple of both.

Hashbrowns ($2.99/22.5 oz)

Hashbrowns

One of my favorite deals at Trader Joe’s. I don’t eat hashbrowns often, but these Trader Joe’s ones just hit the spot. When heated up in my air fryer, they’re the perfect amount of crispiness on the outside and softness on the inside. They’re also such a good alternative to McDonald’s hashbrowns. Those are so good, but getting 10 for the price of $2.99 is such a better deal (plus, they’re less oily).

Steamed Soup Dumplings ($3.49/6 oz)

When I’m craving some authentic, delicious soup dumplings… I’d have to say that these are the closest I can get around here. My absolute favorites are the Chicken and the Pork & Ginger options. They have a vegetarian option as well, but I have yet to try that one.

Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

When heated at the right temp, with the prayer that they don’t accidentally explode and have all the good soup pour out, it’s the perfect comfort meal. I like to sprinkle on some soy sauce, and then scoop a little of Trader Joe’s Crunchy Chili Onion Oil on top!

Genuinely such a gem. You will never catch my freezer without a box of these in there.

Mandarin Orange Chicken ($5.49/22 oz)

Mandarin Orange Chicken

I love my classic Mandarin Orange Chicken with some rice. It’s an absolute Chinese-American staple, and you honestly cannot go wrong with it. With just a few simple steps, you can make some crispy, flavorful orange chicken.

Kimbap ($3.99/8.11 oz)

Kimbap

Trader Joe’s Kimbap is a good substitute for when you’re craving the good Kimbap. Obviously, it cannot compare to restaurant standards, but for what you can make of it, it is still pretty delicious! I love heating this up and eating it on the side of some hearty instant ramen, or Buldak ramen if I’m feeling spicy.

Yogurt Covered Pretzels (Details N/A)

Yogurt Covered Pretzels

I’ve never been the biggest fan of chocolate-flavored snacks, but when I saw these, I just had to grab them. I love anything that’s covered with yogurt. They’re very sweet, but they’re the perfect little snack when you’re looking for a sweet treat. I can’t say I can eat many at once, so it’s always nice to share the bag with your friends too!

Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($2.99/9 oz)

Of course, you know I had to end it off with Trader Joe’s infamous Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. Here’s the twist though, they recently came out with a new flavor!

Ranch

The original, Chili & Lime Flavored, can never be beat; however, I did get to try out the new Ranch Flavored one, and it was still pretty good. What I noticed was that the Ranch did have much more seasoning/coating than the Chili & Lime. Trader Joe’s attempt at a new flavor was great, but honestly, nothing will beat out their OG, Chili & Lime. No matter when I go to Trader Joe’s, they’re always low on stock, and that’s how you know it’s good. Even when I bring it to the checkout, the cashier, without a doubt, will always say, “That’s a good choice.”

Chili & Lime

With all that said, I hope that I am able to share some of my latest Trader Joe’s obsessions with everyone! I can’t be the only one indulging in these delicious meals and snacks!