As I sit writing this, I have completed my last full week of classes at UVA. Seeing anything come to an end makes me sentimental and reflective, and the experience of my fourth-year winding down is no different. There are some “lasts” that I anticipated — my last day of class, my last presentation, or my last exam. There are other “lasts” that are unexpectedly feeling heavier than I imagined — like the last day of seeing a group of particularly funny or kind classmates that made a difficult class feel more bearable.

I am also in the middle of an even bigger last: my last article for Her Campus. I feel very lucky to have had this community during my time at UVA. I am even more thankful for the creative freedom I have been granted through Her Campus. Being able to write about anything I want has been a reprieve from all of the other writing that I must do for classes. Each article I have written for Her Campus is like a snapshot of what was on my mind at a particular moment during my undergraduate experience.

This is where my sentimental side really comes into play. I joined Her Campus in the fall of my second-year. I can’t help but wonder how my UVA experience would look like without Her Campus — certainly less vibrant, less creative, and less enjoyable. This realization is yet another reminder of how important it is to take a chance. I remember submitting my Her Campus application on a Friday afternoon. I remember feeling nervous about it and wondering if it was even worth it. I can confidently say it was more than worth it.

With that in mind, I want to remind myself and remind others how transformative something can be if you simply let yourself try. Letting yourself try anything is inherently vulnerable, and it is the very vulnerability of trying that makes something feel worth it in the end.

I am sad to see my time with Her Campus come to an end. I am sad to end my last Her Campus article. More importantly, however, I am grateful for Her Campus. Thank you, Her Campus — for everything.