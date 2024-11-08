My Favorite Spots On UVA’s Corner For A Quick Escape Between Classes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

Whenever I leave my room for class I know that the second I come back I am going to want to lay in bed. This sad truth has become a leading force in my exploring of various places on The Corner to go in between each of my classes. I have compiled some of my favorite locations, along with why I go to each one, as a guide for all of you guys. Sometimes we just need a quick escape in-between each class, and The Corner at UVA has the perfect options for us.

1515

One of the best places to fully lock-in between classes is 1515. I love grabbing coffee and sitting in one of the various places to do some work. It is particularly nice because walking there gives you some downtime and a mental break before locking in again. It is also a cool spot because there are different places to go with friends, ranging from the game room on the bottom floor to the cool-designed study spaces. 1515 also has some really great resources, particularly the career center, to help out with big decisions on what to major in or just general conversations about what you want to do after graduation. Overall, 1515 is always a good option to avoid going home between my classes.

Grit

To be completely candid, I have gone to Grit on The Corner for the first time this year and absolutely loved it. I think there is something so cool about the vibe there that really gives me the energy to get some work done. I also really enjoy their coffee, so that is always a plus. They have some outdoor seating which has been really nice in the fall. Overall, this is definitely one of my recent fixations and I always make sure to stop here if I am ever on The Corner between my classes, regardless of my final stop.

Starbucks

This classic coffee place has always been a good spot to go to in between my classes. I think that sometimes the Newcomb line is too long, and also I enjoy the walk, especially with this beautiful fall weather and super pretty leaves. I also like the tables on the top floor of this Starbucks as a good place to do some light work. My go-to coffee order is currently a an iced-white mocha which I totally recommend you all try!

Bodos

This is a classic pit-stop in between classes, especially if my break is earlier because the bagels are great and the outdoor seating is some of my favorites for people-watching. The lines seem a little daunting sometimes, but they usually go really fast. I usually go here when I have less time in-between classes and want to give myself a little recharge.

Roots

I had never had roots and I absolutely loved it. They have a place to sit on the top floor, or you can always order your food and walk over to 1515. I like customizing new bowls to try and find my favorites. It is always a good source of energy after class and is a solid amount of food for the price. If you ever want to grab lunch on The Corner, this is definitely a good spot to do so.

Take-It-Away

Again, I hate to admit it, but this year was the first time I tried this iconic sandwich shop and I was not disappointed. It is so yummy and the perfect place to get lunch in between classes. Being close to 1515 makes it even better as you can always get a sandwich and go finish up some work.

The Corner has some really awesome places that are perfect for taking mental breaks throughout our hard school days. Make sure to take advantage of all the awesome places around us! Remember, it is always good to take a little break or study somewhere new. The Corner might just be the perfect place to break up our day!