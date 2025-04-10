The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

Ever since I first set foot in Bath and Body Works in 2016, I have been obsessed with fragrances. I wanted to share some of my favorites that I have and that I want. I love warm scents, fruity scents and sweet scents, so if you are big on very floral scents, my recommendations may not work for you!

Scents I enjoy from Bath and Body

Works

My all time favorite Bath and Body Works scent is Sensual Amber, which they have unfortunately discontinued. I do plan on buying the remains off of eBay, though. Other scents that I enjoy are Warm Vanilla Sugar, Champagne Toast, and their new On the Beach sunscreen lotion. It is the best-smelling sunscreen I have smelled!!

Victoria’s Secret and PINK

My favorite scent from Victoria’s Secret is Liquid Coconut, which has unfortunately been discontinued as well. However, PINK has some coconut scents that are similar, like Coco Sands and Coco Vanilla that smell great if you love coconut!

My Favorite Scent of All Time

My favorite scent of all time is I Don’t Need A Prince By My Side To Be A Princess, or Princess for short, by Killian. The notes are ginger, green tea, and marshmallow. I am obsessed with it; I have finished four travel sizes and one regular size in just the past year and a half! If you like any of the other scents I have recommended, run to Sephora and buy the travel size of Princess by Kilian for $35!

Full-size Scents i want

The samples of Valentino Donna Born in Roma is amazing and I cannot wait to own a full size. It is a sweet, vanilla scent, with a jasmine note. I also Love, Don’t be Shy by Killian. I received a sample spray with one of my Princess purchases and I have been savoring every last drop. The orange blossom note really stands out to me.

Inexpensive Finds

Choco Musk by Al-Rehab is only 7 dollars and it is a sweet-fragrance girl’s dream! I also recommend going to the beauty supply store and trying out the many perfume oils they have. There are all kinds of scents!