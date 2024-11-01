Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Original photo by Stephanie Chu
My Experience At The Sabrina Carpenter Charlottesville Concert

This past weekend, I had the amazing chance to see Sabrina Carpenter live! As someone who has been a fan of her since her acting days on Disney Channel, it felt surreal being able to see her perform. 

Her music is truly captivating, and I can definitely say that her stage presence is as well! I could not keep my eyes off of her! 

Sabrina went through her official setlist, having about three costume changes.  

Her first one was the pink bodysuit, so iconic! Her second outfit was a full body black suit, and her last one consisted of a black and silver two piece. 

Some of my showstopper moments during the concert was her surprise song, when she called out to Connor Mitchell in the crowd, and her new Juno position.  

SPIN THE BOTTLE SURPRISE SONG 

When her “surprise song” spinner landed on Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. It felt as if the crowd was singing in union. The other options for songs were: Mamma Mia – ABBA, Material Girl – Madonna, and 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton. In my opinion, Kiss Me was the perfect choice for Cville.  

Sabrina’s new crush?

Before Juno, Sabrina likes to do a little bit where she calls out someone in the crowd for being too hot, and “arrests” them by giving them her signature handcuffs. At Cville, her new crush was Connor Mitchell! This little skit got the crowd roaring, especially after Sabrina gracefully fell when her pants were falling down as part of the costume change didn’t go as planned.  

new juno position

Lastly comes one of the biggest moments everybody is waiting for at the concert… “What Juno position is Sabrina doing next?” The entire crowd anticipated her next move and went wild when she revealed it!  

Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet n’ Short tour was my first official concert ever, and I could not be happier than to admit that! It was truly such a great experience, and I would definitely do it again. The visuals, the dances, the effects, and the little surprises and skits tied into it, it was so well crafted. Despite not getting close seats of her, I’d say any view was a good one regardless.  

