My Experience At The 2025 National Cherry Blossom Festival In Washington, D.C.

Spring is a beautiful time of year in the Virginia and D.C. area; the cruel winter months have come and gone, the days are growing longer, and—my favorite part of all—the cherry blossoms bloom throughout Washington, D.C.

Attending the National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. has been my family’s favorite way to welcome springtime ever since I was little. My parents and I are keeping that tradition alive, even in my first year of college. I went home to Centreville, Virginia on Friday, March 28, which was during the cherry blossoms’ peak blooming period. Every year, we make sure to time our trip perfectly with the peak! On Saturday morning, my parents and I drove into D.C. and had brunch at La Grande Boucherie, a French restaurant. The food and ambience there are fabulous, so if you haven’t been, you have to check it out. My favorite brunch dish there is the Croque Monsieur, a delicious melts-in-your-mouth ham and cheese sandwich. After brunch, we did our annual walk around the Tidal Basin to see the beautiful cherry blossoms. I’ve done this walk countless times throughout my life, but I never get tired of it. The view over the water is gorgeous, and it’s stunning when the wind blows through the trees, causing a snowfall of flower petals.

It was definitely crowded (if you opened TikTok at all during the end of March, you most likely saw a few videos of people showing how crowded it was), and every year seems to be more crowded than the last, but I personally don’t mind the crowds at all. Now that I am a first year college student, I’m just happy and grateful to spend time with my parents any chance I get, especially when we are engaging in family traditions. I love seeing people in cute pink and white outfits to match the blossoms, couples taking engagement photos, and adorable dogs enjoying the walk around the Tidal Basin with the rest of us.

On Sunday, we did another walk around the Tidal Basin and took plenty of photos. The cherry blossoms are definitely the best place and time of year in D.C. for a photoshoot opportunity. Later, we had tea at the Salamander Hotel, which was a spectacular experience. The food and treats were delicious and adorable, including a cute strawberry matcha cake roll.

Overall, the cherry blossoms this year were wonderful, as usual. If you have never been before, I highly recommend that you check them out next year!