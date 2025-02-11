The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite thing in the world is getting ready with my friends and doing our makeup at the same time. It is so much fun to be able to share our favorite products with each other, while feeling like our most confident selves. I have compiled a list of the best makeup products that are either currently in my collection, or that my friends have vetted, just in case you needed some suggestions. A lot of these products I have purchased more than once because they are just that good. Whether it be for everyday wear or for a special night out, these are the 10 makeup products that you must add to your collection.

1) MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush

This product is my absolute favorite thing to wear, and it has even made its way into my friends makeup routines because of how user friendly it is. This blush is perfect for everyday wear because it is on the sheer side, while still being able to add color to the face. Every time I give it to people to borrow, they always end up ordering it for themselves. My favorite shade is Checky, which is a cool pink, and I have been through about four of them already. I 10000% recommend it.

2) Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof

Bronzer

This is my all time favorite bronzer. I first discovered this bronzer as part of a bronzing palette that has been discontinued, but that has not stopped me from buying this product. I really like the finish it has and I feel like it works really well to give you a little more color in the face. I think it also does a good job of staying on all night. Pro tip: I like to put my bronzer on my eyelids too to give the whole face a little more unity and color.

3) Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin

Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid

Concealer is a must in my collection and so far the Charlotte Tilbury has been my favorite one. I like that this concealer provides good coverage while also being good at brightening. I really enjoy the consistency of this product and feel like it lasts me a good amount of time as well. This concealer also works really well under the eye as it does not make many creases.

4) Sephora Collection Retractable Rouge

Gel Lip Liner

I really love this lip-liner and can not stress it enough. I first tried it for junior year prom because I wanted to try a new color and was not sure how I felt about it, so I decided to purchase a lip liner that was not too expensive. I was instantly obsessed with the formula and the fact that it lasted throughout the night. There are a lot of colors to choose from, which I think makes this product really fun to be able to experiment with colors.

5) Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for

Hydration & Shine

This lip butter balm has been huge on TikTok and it’s really good. My friends and I really enjoy these and always like to try the different colors. I feel like this product really is worth the hype and is a must have for everyone. My favorite is the Vanilla Beige one because I like the sheer tint it gives. Pro tip: this is a great present for anyone who uses lip products because there are always fun scents and colors to try.

6) Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm

Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick

I absolutely love this bronzing stick. I usually only use this when going out, but I feel like it stays on for a long time and blends in really well. I have recommended this product to many people and they all equally love it. It is really easy to use, as long as you do not use too much, and blends really well.

7) Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash

Extensions Mascara

This mascara is really great because it gives length through little fibers because it is a tubing mascara. This company does a really good job at giving back to various different charities. On their website they have an “Our Mission” section that outlines everywhere they contribute. This mascara does a great job of making my eyelashes longer and it is really easy to take off at the end of the day.

8) Patrick Ta Precision Dual Ended

Sculpting Brush

I love this brush because it can be used with both cream and powder products and it is perfect especially for travel. I love the new dual end trend that is happening because it allows me to bring less brushes when I transport my makeup. This product does a good job of blending out your other products and is really versatile.

9) Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood

Blush & Glow Palette

This mini palette has been a lifesaver for me when traveling, but also when I want to layer a powder blush over the merit flush balm. I also really like the highlighter portion of the palette because I sometimes like to put it on my eyelids to give them more of a glow. I think this is a good product because of the variety of uses it provides.

10) Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow

Gel

Flexible Medium-Hold Eyebrow Setter

My last must-have product is this clear brow gel. I usually do not do anything crazy with my eyebrows, but a nice clear gel helps make them look a little more put together. I feel like it does a good job of finishing the look and making me feel ready for the day. This has been my go-to brow gel for a while because I like that it is not too strong while also still working.

These are my top ten current makeup products. I hope you guys can get some inspiration from this list. Sharing my makeup finds with my friends is my favorite activity, so I hope this was a fun read too!