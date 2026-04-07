Make room for April, make space for 2026 goals!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost April, so you know what time it is! If you thought flower fields or being outside, you’re wrong. Unfortunately, a quarter of the year is gone, so we are here to reflect on our 2026 goals!



This is meant for you, but truly, I am attacking myself in hopes to help all of us to do a restart on our 2026 goals.

A Personal Attack

It’s about to be the fourth month of the year, which is crazy because it just started. Right? But let’s take a trip down memory lane, where we made one long list of goals to accomplish during the year. Now, when was the last time we took action to complete them or even remember what we wrote?

If this description fits you, you’re not alone. I personally split my goals into four: School, Health, Faith, and Personal. This helped make my goals more digestible, so during each section of the year, I can focus on one more than the others. I recommend doing the same!

The point of this article is to reflect on where we are now and see whether we are aligning with the goals we set at the beginning of the year. We are already a quarter of the year now, which is insane!

School:

For this past quarter of the year, I was mainly focused on this section of my goals because right after New Year’s, school started again. And, honestly, last semester must’ve been a bad joke because those grades? Yeah, not something I can laugh at.

A few things that have been helping this semester are setting specific boundaries. For example, I am making sure the library is not used for social hours, but more for work. I do not tell my friends I am going to the library as much, and if I am with them, I sit at a different table. Because it is not them, I am truly the problem.

Another change I have made is to continuously look at my goals. I made a vision board wallpaper, and in the center is the picture of a ‘4.0.’ It may sound silly, but it has made me accustomed to the thought of a 4.0, and it is truly real and not far away. It makes me feel I can actually attain it (hopefully we do!).

If you feel like this category has been lacking for you, know that you are not alone. Balancing everything is not easy, and you will get through this semester one way or another, so you might as well start doing your best now! Do not wait until finals to expect your grade to change, because in these short weeks in April, we will have multiple exams. Try to boost your grade before you ace your final!

Health:

Okay, another year has gone by, another year in which the goal ‘go to the gym’ was written. Did we accomplish this goal? My hand is DOWN.

For me, I get scared to go to the gym because I am afraid of looking dumb. I know no one is looking at me, but the feeling of not knowing what to do is one of the top 3 worst feelings. However, I vow to you I will step into the gym–far away from the AFC– even if it is once a week…or once a month. By starting in April, we will feel comfortable in the gym setting, so you’re a pro when we come back for the fall semester (and get that body tea, you know what I mean).

Another aspect of health I have been implementing is eating more nutritious foods. Last semester, many of my classes focused on aspects of obesity and how less nutritious foods affect our bodies. And I can’t lie, a new fear unlocked. So, I have been trying to stay away from sodas or just excessive snacks. If I can last another hour without it, I try to avoid it.

The main thing with this goal is intention. I know my ‘why’ for eating a little cleaner, that helps when I may want to go back to old ways. After doing it over and over, you see a better outcome faster than you expected!

Faith:

I am personally Muslim, but I recognize that everyone may be a part of different religions, or may not follow a faith at all. Regardless of belief, one principle I try to carry with me every day is gratitude.

There was once a time when you hoped, prayed, or worked to be in the position you’re in now. It’s easy to forget that in the middle of routine or stress, but it matters. Taking a moment to appreciate how far you’ve come can shift your entire perspective.

Whether that gratitude is directed toward God, the universe, or simply life itself, the practice of recognizing what you have—and not just what you lack—can bring a deeper sense of purpose and peace. Try to move through each day with that awareness, not perfectly, but intentionally.

Personal:

I made this category because, if you couldn’t tell, the other categories focus on the external factors of our lives. The internship we try to get, the course load we have to complete, or simply going to school almost every day–these are all a part of your life. I wanted to make 2026 more focused on the person living this life.

Our society is built on us running around and not taking time for ourselves. Let us change that! I want to be more creative, start crocheting, maybe pick up a book once in a while–have I done any of these things? Not gonna lie, no. Life has been busy, which is why it is important to look back at your goals so we do not revert to our old ways! Old ways are not entirely bad; however, if you want to change, then just start! It is a little corny, but Pinterest has taught me: Nothing changes if nothing changes. Be the driving factor to be a better you.

Have a wonderful April and please take care of yourselves this upcoming final season! xoxo