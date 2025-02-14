Kendrick Lamar Takes the Stage: The Politics of His Super Bowl Halftime Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

On Sunday, February 9th, many Americans were watching the same thing: The Super Bowl. This event is huge and has something for everyone from football and the famous commercial to the highly anticipated halftime show. Super Bowl LIX had Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show, with a special appearance by SZA. His show was particularly important because of the political stances he took during his performance. Much of his performance was political innuendos, and I am going to break them down for you.

Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam

Uncle Sam is a typical patriotic symbol used in America. By making Samuel L. Jackson dress as Uncle Sam, Kendrick was able to bring attention to football being a very classic American game. However, he simultaneously is also making a comment on the way society attempts to restrict minority individuals. Samuel L. Jackson, as Uncle Sam, is repeatedly seen making comments about Kendrick. Uncle Sam calls Kendrick “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto.” This is a direct challenge to minority individuals who feel the need to conform to a society that constantly roots against them. His presence throughout the entirety of the performance was important to send a political message to millions of viewers. His satirical commentary helped provide context to Kendricks songs and political messaging.

The Backup Dancers

Kendrick’s background dancers formed an American flag with their bodies and the color of their outfits. However, this flag was typically breaking apart and divided, representing the state of America and modern politics. Political division is extremely high right now which is symbolically seen by his dancers never fully coming together to form the flag.

“40 acres and a mule”

During his performance Kendrick stated “40 acres and a mule” which is a reference to a promise made to African Americans post Civil War. Former enslaved individuals were promised “40 acres and a mule” as form of reparations; however, this promise, like many others given by the American government, fell through. By highlighting this history Kendrick Lamar was able to establish his performance as something greater than music; he established it as a political scrutiny of the treatment of African Americans in the country.

“Warning Wrong Way”

The words “Warning Wrong Way” flashed in the crowd as Kendrick performed. It is suspected that this was a way for Kendrick to depict his feelings of American society going down the wrong path. With the turbulent events since Donald Trump’s election, this statement is particularly powerful. Society is seemingly moving backwards and Kendrick ensured that we knew his position on the current policies and statements said in the political sector.

Serena Williams

Having Serena Williams dance on stage was particularly important as well. For starters, she is one of the greatest black athletes of our time, winning 23 Grand Slam titles. At the Super Bowl, Serena did the “crip walk”, which was important because of the backlash she faced in 2012 after winning a gold medal in tennis and celebrating with the crip walk. By doing this dance, which originated in West Coast gang culture, they were able to make a statement about Black identity and resistance. She may have gotten backlash over the move, but that did not stop her from performing on a night that is seen as extremely American.

As the days progress, more subtle innuendos are brought to light. Just from the few listed above, it is evident that his performance was much more than a typical Halftime Show. This is exactly what art and performance is about; it is about being able to bring important issues to the public through entertainment. I appreciate the way he was able to send a political message while also providing for an entertaining show.