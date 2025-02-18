The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

Last summer, I was returning from Charlotte, North Carolina after attending the Truist Leadership Academy through the UVA Career Center (which I would recommend applying to because it was a great opportunity!) When I landed back in DC and was waiting for my luggage at baggage claim, I found myself amidst a curious crowd huddling around someone. My curiosity led me to peer through the crowd and suddenly I realized who it was: Debbie Allen. I freaked out. She was in such a hurry, but she still quickly took a picture with me before rushing off. I could feel the young dancer in me screaming, I couldn’t believe I actually met Debbie Allen. Even that brief moment of crossing paths with a legend was enough to leave a lasting impression on me.

Influence on the Arts

Debbie Allen has been a pioneer in the world of dance and the broader realm of entertainment for decades. Growing up, her presence in the arts was an inspiration for many young dancers, especially within the Black community. In the dance world, she is known for her time on Broadway and her role in Fame, both as a dancer and choreographer. Along with her personal dance career, She also created the Debbie Allen Dance Academy which is a non-profit that focuses on providing marginalized Black and Latino communities with equal opportunities to learn from world class faculty and transform the life of students through dance. She continued to break barriers, as an actor and director through her role on Grey’s Anatomy which many people may know her from. She has even made appearances on a few episodes of Dance Moms where she choreographed a few routines for the dancers.

Allen’s impact on the arts is monumental, particularly in how she has championed diversity and representation. Her efforts have not only opened doors for Black artists but also set a new standard and example for what is achievable in the entertainment industry. The unique effort of integrating activism with her art allowed Allen not only to craft inspiring narratives on screen and stage but has also fostered real-world change, empowering all people of the new generation to pursue their artistic visions without restraint, not just dancers.

Even through all of her public achievements, Allen’s role as a mentor has truly been one of her most profound contributions. Along with her dance academy, she is personally working to ensure that young artists of color receive the guidance and opportunities needed to succeed. Her legacy is evident in the number of performers who credit as a pivotal influence in their careers and thank her for her endless guidance.

Lasting Impressions

My encounter with Debbie Allen was brief, but the impact she’s had even on just my life was profound. As a young black girl who grew up in the dance community, there were so many times where I did not feel like I belonged there. In almost all of my ballet classes I would be the only black student with hair that was a different texture and wouldn’t slick back as easily as everyone else’s pin straight hair. I would constantly be discouraged because I didn’t feel like I could ever be like the older girls at my studio because I didn’t look anything like them. But, Black dancers like Debbie Allen and Misty Copeland were key figures in my childhood that proved to me that people like me could also be dancers. The heavy influence of Allen’s work and seeing her in person was a reminder of her unique impact not just on the field of dance, but my personal life. Her passion and dedication to the arts has shown me the power of resilience and the importance of paving paths for others. She embodies the idea that with talent, perseverance, and a desire for change, anyone can truly make a difference.