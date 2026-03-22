I Wouldn’t Say If I Won The Lottery, But There Would Be Signs…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My roommate introduced me to a game called “When I’m Rich and Famous,” where we’d say the most ridiculous things we’d have once we are rich and famous (manifesting). Honestly, it’s really made me realize how many little things would hit so hard if money wasn’t in the back of my mind.

Bidet in every bathroom I’m ever going into

I want to walk into every single bathroom and come out feeling brand new. My Muslim/Arab baddies know about the emotional support shatafa we bring with us, but at some point, something’s got to give. You may be asking, “Deena, how would you figure out the logistics of knowing every bathroom you were ever going to enter and installing a bidet in a timely manner?” The answer is… I don’t know. I’m rich and famous, of course, someone else will have that covered.

concerts, concerts, and more concerts

The way I would basically live at The Anthem.

I refuse to spend the crazy amount of money artists are charging for concerts. I also think it’s a cruel way to push people out of the ability to enjoy art. That being said, if I were rich, unfortunately, I would be one of those people with 5 tickets for back-to-back nights.

my sibling Would BE a trust fund baby

I want my sister to have the world and a half. I want her to go to whatever school she wants, study whichever major she wants, travel however she wants, etc. I want my sister so set in life that she does that nepo baby thing where they jump from one career to the next. Like yes girl! You become a mediocre photographer for a month and then a professional ping pong player for the next!

additional tv show/movie on streaming services

Oh, I want to watch When Harry Met Sally on Prime, but it’s $6.99? It’s in my cart. I bought it. Screw it, I’m buying Impractical Jokers on Fandango, even though I already have it on HBO.

Fun fact, I saw Sal from Impractical Jokers while I was in a moving taxi in NYC.

MULTIPLE appetizers

I didn’t grow up in an appetizers family. In fact, we didn’t eat out much growing up. It’s only recently that I’ll indulge in a cheeky chips and queso with my Asado’s Baja taco. But with the money I would have in the bank… Oh I would be a problem. Yes to the chips and queso AND to the egg rolls. I might go off the walls insane and get a dessert too. I know, I know, I’m getting wild here.

my friend’s that drive me places will have chauffeurs

I love being a passenger princess, but a princess still has a duty to treat her driving knight well (can you tell I’m writing this at 1 am?). To my girls, a chauffeur each and whatever car you want! xoxo

Free Healthcare

I would pay whoever, however much, to whatever degree to get free healthcare in the U.S. If the government says they can’t but will somehow scrape together enough pennies ($3.5 billion to Israel in 2025 alone) to invest in other countries’ destructive agendas and fund their free healthcare, then I guess I’ll do it. Like damn, here you go.

Also it’s because I’m just soooooo kind, giving, and cool!

(Sarcasm aside, please do research into the true wickedness of our healthcare system. Insulin costs $2 to $4 to make, and it’s sold for +$250. There are people deciding on whether to pay for rent or for a life-saving medicine, which is horrifying. Do your part by voting, contacting your local representative, and protesting!)

Ellen Gibbs / Spoon

The end

What are some of the things you would do when you’re rich and famous? You could probably include me in your monetary endeavors since I so graciously included you in this game!