I Read The Love Hypothesis 5 Years Ago, Here’s What I Think of the Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing my roommate and I are going to do is watch a romance. We’ve watched When Harry Met Sally, Off-Campus, and Temptation Island, and more. You name a popular romance book that’s been turned into a half-assed movie, and we have probably watched it. This time, I was lucky enough to have read the book beforehand! I say “reading” loosely; by reading, I mean I listened to the audiobook as white noise to fall asleep. You may be saying, “Deena, wouldn’t that mean you missed major plot points, considering you slept through some of it?? Also, wasn’t that FIVE years ago??” And to that I respond, watch your tone. And yes, I forgot.

But you know what, knowing close to nothing on a topic has never stopped people from having an opinion, so here’s what I think about the movie!

I actually like Anh now!

From what I remember in the book, Anh was a very pushy person. Pushy in what she considered to be right in Olive’s romantic life, including very unrealistic PDA such as making Olive sit on Adam’s lap… in a faculty meeting. If that happened in real life, oooo, I’m calling OSHA because I do not feel safe. I remember hearing it, and it immediately took me out of the moment. In the movie, they thankfully did not include this scene but showed more endearingly awkward attempts at hugging. In the movie, Anh seems like such a peach; the ability to include someone so flawlessly when you can tell they need a friend is something I felt I missed in the book.

Jaboukie Young-White! Is that you??

I truly have the faintest whisper of a memory of Jaboukie’s character, so seeing him was a bit confusing. That being said, I like Jaboukie, so I’m not complaining. I mean, he’s a hilarious comedian, and he brought so much likability and humor to the character that I felt was lacking in the book.

Adam graduated from stalker to likable

I have a vague remembrance of Adam being a bit of a creep in the book, especially with him keeping tabs on her for 2 years without reaching out (I think he did, unless I’m mistaken, then I’m kidding). He was really cut dry in the book, where he seemed close to not having any emotions… like at all. But then, bang boom plow, he’s a lover boy all of a sudden. In the movie, I felt that there was a gradual shift from him being so terribly awkward to semi-normal. I definitely found him more interesting now than I did when I was 17.

Olive is actually pretty cool…

Olive is so stinking adorable in the movie!! I remember in the book, it felt like she blamed everything she did on ‘bad luck’ when it was her own poor decisions. She was also keen to tell Adam how to teach, even when he had clear, concise reasons to correct people. Luckily, in the movie, they showed a healthier level of involvement with her, directing him to be… well, nice.

The ending… meh

Girl, what the hell is going on? In the book, I remember there was a large buildup to this satisfying ending of Adam, I believe, ripping Tom a new one. But in the movie, he interrupts a 5-person class and wags his finger in his face.

Woah! Adam, you really got him good…

Also, Olive finding out via Instagram Live. Oh! I hate it!

Despite everything else I mentioned, I do wish they had made more of an effort to stick to the book, as I do feel Ali Hazelwood ended it with a nice bow.

Overall, alright!

It had my roomie and I laughing, bashful, and yelling at a man that doesn’t exist. Another successful night in the books! I would love to hear what y’all think about this movie!