I Performed In 4 Culture Shows: Here’s How It Went

In my first year at UVA, I performed in four different culture shows. Each one was an experience in its own, and I will always cherish the memories from them deeply.

CultureFest

My first official experience being in any culture show, and honestly it felt surreal.

At the time, I hadn’t quite connected with many of the other cultural CIOs that I was in, so my first and only dance was for the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA)

I wanted to keep it simple and joined just one dance: VSA’s nón lá (straw hat) dance. Little did I know, that decision would introduce me to so many new amazing friends.

The lead-up to CultureFest was insane! Everything felt so official. We were performing at the Amphitheater, rows of chairs lined up, and a huge crowd gathered around everywhere. The energy was unmatched.

Since CultureFest is a culmination of all the other cultural CIOs and dance groups, I got to see such incredible performances from OYFA, CSA, Wushu, Tae Kwon Do, Fuego, and more! Everybody was so talented, I was genuinely in awe.

tet gala

After Culture Fest, the nón lá dance group for VSA ended up performing again at VSA’s Tết Gala.

It was my first time attending a formal culture event with all my friends, and I loved it. Our VSA invited other VSAs from nearby colleges, and it was amazing meeting new people while reconnecting with old friends. The atmosphere was so warm and welcoming and it made me so proud to be a part of it.

This time, we were the only dance performance. There were other singing performances, but from all the VSA cultural dances that people did for CultureFest, our hat dance was the only one that came back to perform again.

chinafest

Original photo by Stephanie Chu

My first CIO-specific culture show, and also my first time branching out from VSA.

I performed in two dances for the Chinese Student Association’s (CSA) China Fest: the Traditional Umbrella Dance and the Fribbon Modern Dance.

The umbrella dance consisted of mostly first-years, like me. It was our first time doing this, and it was truly an experience in itself. We had no idea how things would play out, but we supported each other every step of the way, and in the end, it turned out beautifully! I’ll never forget the sense of accomplishment we felt together.

Funny enough, I hadn’t even planned to join that dance at first, but my friend, who was choreographing, asked me to, and I decided to give it a try! I am so glad that I did.

The fribbon modern dance was completely different. It was meant to be a fun “gag” dance (to Anaconda by Nicki Minaj). It was definitely something out of my comfort zone. But hearing the crowd cheer and laugh as we were on stage was incredible. I met some of the funniest, kindest people through it, and I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.

I also participated in the fashion show, which was important to me as a way to honor my Chinese heritage. At first, I struggled to find someone to walk with, but eventually one of my good friends joined me. We ended up showcasing traditional clothing from different regions of China, and it was such a meaningful moment for the both of us.

tet show

Original photo by Stephanie Chu

My last culture show of my first year. What a way to end it.

This time, I only did one dance: the parasol dance. It was a very cute and upbeat number, and I loved learning it!

Our dance had so many people and it was packed every time we practiced, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. It made practices so chaotic and fun. I had never been apart of a dance where everybody felt so dedicated and passionate. People showed up to every practice, ready to give it their all. That kind of energy was so contagious.

On top of the dance, I walked in the fashion show for Tet Show too. This time, with two of my closest friends. We had so much fun planning our outfits and poses, and strutting out together.

All in all, being in all these cultural performances truly put into perspective how much time and effort goes one 1-2 minute dance. It seems so effortless from the outside, but being on that stage makes you realize how much work it takes. Still, every late-night practice and dress rehearsal was worth it.

These shows didn’t just let me share my culture, they helped me find community and confidence, and create unforgettable relationships.