How To Pretend You Have An “Underground” Music Taste

There is nothing like the feeling when you discover music from an artist you just know is going to make it big one day.

While I’d really like to gatekeep my favorite artists with less than 300k followers on Instagram (yes, I follow them all, and yes, I do this so I can show proof of my early fanhood when they inevitably sell out arenas), I also recognize that the only way to get them to that point is by sharing their music.

In this article, I’m going to talk about my favorite smaller artists and how to find more small artists on your own to have the most unique taste out of everyone you know.

my favorite small artists and their music

Geezer

While I don’t know if they technically count as a small artist (the group is made up of Dominic Fike and Kevin Abstract), their song “Doggy” has been stuck in my head for months.

Khatumu

I heard her song “hunting days” on my For You Page for weeks, and finally opened up my Apple Music to listen to it in full. Now, it’s been on my playlists ever since.

Alessi Rose

One of the first small artists I really started listening to, and she just played a sold-out Madison Garden opening for Tate McRae this past week.

From her upcoming EP and album, my favorite songs are “Same Mouth“, “oh my,” “CRUSH!,” and “eat me alive.”

Better Oblivion Community Center

If you are a Phoebe Bridgers and/or Boygenius fan yet don’t know BOCC, you are really missing out. Though they are currently inactive, the collaboration between Phoebe Bridgers and Colin Oberst (from Bright Eyes) created one of my favorite songs of all time: “Dylan Thomas.”

Odie Leigh

I discovered her before her performance at Hinterland, a music festival outside Des Moines, Iowa, that I attended last year.

Her one album, “Carrier Pigeon,” features some incredibly addictive songs. Of the ten, my top three are (in order from favorite to least favorite): “Either Way,” “Already (On My Mind),” and “My Name on a T-Shirt.”

Florence Road

A recent opener for Olivia Rodrigo, who inspired this article with her song “Goodnight.”

Although I just recently discovered her music, I recommend “Goodnight” to everyone with ears. It is the first song I play on my walk to classes every morning.

Sloppy Jane

I found her song “Claw Machine” ft. Phoebe Bridgers (can you tell I’m suffering from Phoebe’s absence?) this summer, and I was instantly hooked to its bridge and rhythm. I would not be surprised if I’m its top listener.

how to find more small artists

Though my recommendations are a great place to start, it’s always fun to find more on your own! I find many of my favorites through music festivals, opening acts, TikTok, and my Apple Music’s “Made for You” mix, which is a feature Spotify also has.

Music Festivals

I love music festivals. Not only are they a more affordable way to see all of my top artists live, but they have also introduced me to so many new songs and performers.

Before each festival I attend, I make a playlist of all the top songs from every artist I don’t recognize. I then make sure to listen to that playlist extensively, and I always end up finding a new favorite singer or—at the very least—songs.

Opening Acts

While it’s always okay to arrive right before the main act goes on at a concert, I like to note the opening act(s) and listen to some of their music before the show. Many times, this ends up turning the concert into a showcase of multiple of my favorite artists.

TikTok

Unsurprisingly, the music sharing platform is a great way to find shared music. Many TikTok accounts (my favorite is @hahakcoolgtgbye) exist for the main purpose of highlighting their favorite new songs and artists. The best way to find someone new is to just search “music recommendations if you like [your favorite artist]”.

Made for You mixes

On Apple Music and Spotify, the services can generate personalized radio stations of new songs you might like based on your past listening. While it might feel easier to listen to the same playlist over and over, I’ve found many of my now-favorite songs from just shuffling my station.