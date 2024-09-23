A Girl’s Guide To: Staying Modest In Warm Weather

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the warm weather here in Charlottesville is beginning to fade into the cool air of fall, aka the start of the season of layering clothes. That means that it is time for me to stock up on my warm-weather clothes. Summer this year has been one for the books, and as a hijabi who tries to dress modestly, I had a hard time figuring out cute outfits to wear that didn’t have me sweating. I’m here to help anyone who also may be struggling to find modest clothes. Hopefully, you can prepare for this spring ahead of time by finding some cute staples that are still modest!

FLOWY TOPS

These are my absolute lifesaver every time warm weather rolls around. They’re breathable and can be worn in versatile ways. I sometimes wear mine with ballet flats if I want to make it fancier, or I wear sneakers to make it more casual!

T-SHIRTS

In my opinion, baggy T-shirts are the easiest casual modest wear. I used to wear long sleeves under short-sleeved shirts when I was younger, but I used to feel like it was “not cool.” However, over the years it has definitely come back in style. UVA also does a great job at giving out free shirts, so I love being able to add to my collection that way.

ARM SLEEVES

Sometimes having to wear two layers can get annoying, which is why I recently invested in a pack of arm sleeves online and they’ve been amazing. When it’s super hot outside, I only have to worry about putting my shirt on and slipping on the sleeves. Usually, packs come in multiple colors, so it’s easy to mix and match as well.

SKIRTS

I made the mistake of leaving all of my shirts back home on move-in day, and when I saw so many girls wearing the cutest flowy skirts around grounds, I regretted my decision instantly. There are so many cute ways to style skirts, no matter the weather, but I love wearing small cardigans over a skirt the most.