From Winter to Spring—Romanticizing the Weeks In-Between

As we near the end of February, heart decorations are taken down, and warmer weather approaches, it’s easy to get caught up in feeling like the grey and brown hues outside. Before we actually see any flowers start to bloom and green grass return to the Lawn, I wanted to compile a list of some ways to romanticize the last few weeks of winter.

ONE: Planning Spring Outfits

One of the most tried-and-true ways to revamp your wardrobe is to start on Pinterest. You can find thousands of pins curated specifically to your niche style, and it makes putting new outfits together so much fun. Even if you decide to simply put together new outfit combinations with the clothes you have now, or go shopping, having a refreshed sense of style can feel like a form of spring cleaning, and bonus points because you’ll probably feel more organized and put together.

TWO: Solo Day

Learning to spend time alone is both important and relaxing. It’s healthy to get used to your company and not be afraid to do things independently. Right now, a couple of my favorite things to do to take a day for myself are go for a walk around Grounds, discover a new coffee shop, visit a museum, journal, get my nails done, and the list goes on. There’s a large expectation around doing everything with other people, and it can feel awkward to do something alone, but in reality, it isn’t! Being alone in any capacity for any amount of time can serve as a nice reset sometimes.

THREE: Move

Being active or practicing mindfulness in a way that feels comfortable to you can improve both your physical and mental well-being and serve as a bridge through days that feel gloomy.

There are so many places on and off Grounds that offer fitness classes, including yoga, spin, and HIIT. Contemplative Commons offers yoga sessions nearly every day, open to all UVA students, and the AFC offers an array of fitness classes.

FOUR: Spring Cleaning

This is not me solely advising you to deep clean your entire dorm, apartment, or house. Rather, clean the bits of your life that feel messy. Whether this means organizing your planner for the next few weeks, cleaning out your camera roll, or literally cleaning your physical spaces, having a fresh start going into the warmer months can prevent feeling overwhelmed and getting burnt out faster. A way I’m starting my spring cleaning early is by organizing a list of all my upcoming assignments and the days I plan to work on them, so that when the time actually comes to start, I’m not scrambling to get a schedule down.

FIVE: Practice Self-Care

As midterm season quickly approaches, it’s easy to let school and studying consume your days. It’s so important to remember to take some time for yourself to balance it out. Every Sunday, I love having a self-care day where I put all of my work away early, put on a face mask, have a cup of tea, and watch a movie. But self-care can also constitute looking out for yourself: asking for help, slowing down, and prioritizing your well-being.

SIX: Spring Break Plans

Whether you’re planning a trip somewhere warm or having a staycation, connect with people you haven’t seen or talked to in a while because of college. I feel like I’m doing the opposite of what’s expected out of having a “spring break” by going to Canada, but I’m doing so with people I love.

If you’re planning to stay on Grounds or in Charlottesville, reach out to see who you know who’s doing the same. Make plans to go somewhere local for brunch, try pottery painting, have a movie day, or just hang out. Spring break doesn’t have to be boring just because you’re not going anywhere!

I hope this list gives you some inspiration and makes the weeks ahead look less daunting. Spring is one of the best times of the year to reset your life and start new habits!

XOXO, Meghan