Four Things To Do For A Fabulous Charlottesville Fall

As fall approaches, the temperature drops and the leaves change colors, you may be itching to get into the fall spirit and officially leave summer behind.

Charlottesville is the perfect town for this. With the fall foliage, beautiful UVA architecture, and the mountains nearby, there is no better place to immerse yourself in the cozy, autumn vibe this fall.

While simply walking around Grounds and taking in the sights may be enough, don’t forget to explore beyond UVA! If you’ve been looking to make a Charlottesville fall bucket list, I have four perfect activities to get you star

ted.

Go to Carter Mountain Orchard

While UVA students flock to Carter Mountain on Thursday nights for their famous Sunset Series early in the year, this isn’t the only time you can visit. Throughout the season, you can visit their orchard to pick apples, try their delicious apple cider donuts, and even enjoy a hayride. If you’re looking for a wholesome fall activity to try out, this would be a great option.

Try a New Coffee Shop

Charlottesville is home to many local coffee shops, and what better time to try them out than when fall menus are out? Whether you’re comparing pumpkin spice lattes or trying a unique handcrafted fall drink, visiting a new cafe is always fun. There are multiple options on the Corner, the Downtown Mall, and throughout Charlottesville. Maybe you’ll even find a new study spot!

Go on a Hike

With Charlottesville located just 30 minutes from the mountains, what better way to see the Virginia fall foliage than going on a hike!

Shenandoah National Park is 30 minutes away, featuring many different hikes and overlooks to take in the scenery. Additionally, you can never go wrong hiking Humpback Rock, a UVA staple for gorgeous views, especially at sunrise. With all these options at our doorstep, don’t miss out on exploring the outdoors this fall!

Go to the Farmer’s Market!

Located near the Downtown Mall, the Charlottesville Farmer’s Market is the perfect Saturday morning activity. Whether you’re looking for some delicious food, fresh produce, local art, or to try a new coffee, this Farmer’s Market has it all. Open from 8:00 am-1:00 pm on Saturdays, what better way is there to start off your weekend than supporting local vendors and going on a fun outing with friends? It’s also located right near the many restaurants in the Downtown Mall, so you can also hit a new lunch spot afterwards.

This is just a starting point, and Charlottesville has so much to offer for the fall season, so I encourage everyone to try out these four activities or find some of your own! Just don’t let the season pass you by without trying something new!