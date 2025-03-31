Four Pieces of Advice From a Fourth-Year: What I Wish I Knew Sooner

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. It’s true — less is sometimes more

During my first semester, I was tempted to completely fill up my schedule. This meant taking as many classes as possible and feeling the constant need to have social plans. This is a recipe for losing yourself, especially if you are someone like me who needs downtime — and alone time — to recharge. If I could go back in time, I would have dropped a class my first semester to lighten the academic load while I was finding my way. This reminds me of another piece of essential advice — moving your classes around during the add-drop period is totally okay. I used to feel married to the schedule that I enrolled in the prior semester, but this is unnecessary. Switching your schedule around once you have a better idea of what each class looks like is not only okay, but it can even benefit you in the long run.

2. Do what works for you

One of the biggest transitions for me when I came to UVA my first year was the feeling that I was never able to fully “leave” school. Sure, I only had classes during the day, but coming home to my dorm meant continuing the school day in many ways. This lent itself to comparison with others. I know I found myself questioning how I stacked up against everyone else. How are others studying? How are others spending their time? Should I be joining another club? What am I missing out on? As time went on, I was able to realize that honoring what works for you — even if it doesn’t necessarily make sense to others — is essential to my success. Just because someone studies a certain way for an exam does not mean that you need to do that too!

3. You will never regret getting ahead of

a busy week or month

In the moment, deciding to do schoolwork on the weekend can feel so frustrating. However, I have never felt worse than when I found myself facing the consequences of procrastination. The temporary relief of avoiding work pales in comparison to the fear of scrambling to write a paper. Finding a way to use your weekends to your advantage — and to make the process of studying or working enjoyable — will almost always pay off. Learning to avoid the temporary allure of procrastination is one of the most important muscles to flex.

4. Four years go by quickly — but not so

quickly

Entering my last month of fourth-year, I feel that my four years have gone by both incredibly quickly and incredibly slowly. I can’t believe it’s the end of fourth-year, but I also feel like I can barely remember first-year — it feels like a lifetime ago. I say this to give anyone who is worried that they aren’t “making the most of everything” a sense of peace — there is still time to join a new club, try a different class, and make a new friend. So, while four years can fly by, it is four whole years after all. There is always room for new ways to find joy here — even if it feels difficult. I promise.