Forget Prada—The Devil Wears a Headset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Internships

As summer gets closer and the pressure to land an internship ramps up, it’s important to watch out for certain companies that seem just a little too perfect. They throw around enticing buzzwords like “entry-level,” “paid training,” and “flexible hours.” These phrases are designed to grab the attention of desperate college students. But often, these promises are part of a larger strategy to lure you in. Welcome to the world of so-called “devil corps.”

I was looking on Indeed for jobs in my area and stumbled across a listing for an entry-level sales associate position at a nondescript company. I skimmed the description and decided there was no harm in throwing my resume their way. Within a few hours, I heard back.

“Sales Firms”

The timing didn’t strike me as suspicious; rather, I felt excited that my resume had impressed them and already made it to the next round. Little did I know that a rapid hiring process was just one of the many red flags in Devil Corps. “Devil Corp” is a slang term, popularized by the documentary “The Slave Circle,” that describes outsourced direct sales firms that operate under a variety of names. They are usually smaller firms that operate under the umbrella of larger MLM-style organizations such as Credico or Cydcor. They use door-to-door and street sales, often for telecom plans and charity donations.

The preceding red flags came later. As I prepared for my interview, I decided to look into the company to understand its values and how I should best frame my skills to get hired. I noticed that they had only started under their domain name merely a year ago. Who knows, though? Maybe they were just a new company. I found an Instagram page linked to their website. The page didn’t feature what they actually did, nor did the job description. Instead, the page was littered with pictures of the employees having fun and going out on adventures. All of the employees seemed to be in their early twenties, many of them passing for college students. It seemed odd, but I brushed it off. My interview was later that day, anyway. This red flag is also a classic for devil corps.

They often market not the work itself, but rather the lifestyle. It is a carefully curated image that they try to paint of friendship and quick success. The lack of any real information about daily responsibilities is no accident. It allows these devil corps to attract a wide pool of applicants, even those hesitant to apply to the world of commission-based sales. It’s easy to mistake their Instagram as a sign of positive work culture and environment, but in reality, it functions more like a recruitment tool above all else. The heavy emphasis on the young people who make up the teams and on social outings creates the impression that this company isn’t a traditional desk job. It was a community that, as I soon would learn, came with expectations far beyond the incredibly vague job description.

Entering the Zoom waiting room, I had my question prepared for the interviewer:

What does a typical day look like for someone who works at this company?

As I was greeted by a young employee wearing a headset, the first thing she said after formalities was that I should save any questions about the job for future rounds of the interview and that I could not ask them at this time. In my head, I wondered why I wouldn’t be allowed to ask questions. It seemed sketchy. Still, I went along with it, assuming there must be some logical process behind it. Looking back, that moment stands out to me as more than just an odd interview moment; it’s a subtle way of controlling how much information about the job was given. They kept candidates from fully grasping the position before they were more involved in the process by restricting the number of questions they could ask early on. It left me in a situation where I had to demonstrate my enthusiasm before I could find out what I was really getting myself into. I dismissed the discomfort at the moment. Looking back, it was one of the most obvious warning indicators. Devil corps are known for having interviews that are quick and high-energy, being especially vague about any of the actual job responsibilities. They try to instead emphasize entrepreneurship and quick rises to high level positions. This is what reels in those desperate for success.

As the interview came to a close, she asked about my availability. As my mind wandered to the following week, planning where I could fit in another interview, she reaffirmed, “What time tomorrow works?” Tomorrow? The rapid recruitment cycle was much more intense than I could have imagined. I agreed and left the call. However, as I continued my day, I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was fishy about this place. It seemed… eerie, almost.

Do your research!

When I googled the company again, I found a thread from a month ago. Someone else in my area had gone through my exact situation with this company. Everyone in the comments warned them that it sounded like a devil corp, with many noting important aspects presented that were loud warnings. These devil corps operate through high-energy group environments. They have morning chants, constant team meetings, and motivational talks. Above all, they heavily utilize hustle culture to push their workers to their productivity limit. These companies also employ the use of social pressure to increase sales, such as normalizing long hours and pushing away any possible concerns that may arise as people join the company. These factors have been likened to that of a cult, as these companies trap you in a way of thinking that prevents you from leaving.

The pay is advertised as good and reliable; however, it usually ends up being unstable (especially after uncovered expenses rack up). While they make it seem as though you will get a salary, pay is largely determined by the amount of sales you make. The main reason pay is so unstable is the uncovered costs that arise, such as travel, food, formal attire, and training time.

The fact that these groups operate on the edge of labor and consumer protection regulations is one of their most controversial features. Worker classification is a major problem. Because many workers are classified as independent contractors rather than employees, businesses can avoid offering benefits, minimum salary guarantees, or cost reimbursement. However, the day-to-day reality frequently mimics traditional work, with set timetables, mandatory meetings, rigid scripts, and hierarchical supervision. Additionally, many people find fault with the devil corps’ aggressive sales tactics. These include high-pressure pitches and a lack of transparency about product/contract terms. The system itself may encourage perseverance that verges on coercion because employees are usually paid on commission.

This may make you wonder: why do people stay? One reason is that these companies strongly advertise quick promotions and advancement to the upper echelons of leadership. Workers are scared that if they leave, they may have been just one promotion away from a breakthrough. Aside from this is the social environment. Teams become very tight-knit, which allows people to feel a sense of belonging to the company. There is also the sunk cost fallacy at play. After investing hours in the recruitment process and hours more in training, walking away feels like failure. People hope that if they stay, maybe the time and money they invested will be worth it. Lastly, some choose to remain because there aren’t many immediate options. There may be a few accessible options that provide comparable upward mobility, even if that promise is questionable, for entry-level job seekers and fresh graduates.

The word “devil corp” may seem harsh for these companies, but their structures foster exploitative labor practices. Specifically, they do so through unpaid/underpaid work and extremely high turnover. Furthermore, these companies are essentially pyramid schemes. New recruits lack a clear understanding of the job, and the description is kept purposefully vague. There is a heavy emphasis on recruitment and expansion, just like any classic MLM.

Forget Prada—the devil today wears a headset. As you scroll on Indeed for last-minute jobs/internships, don’t let polished pitches and fast-moving recruiters reel you in. Recognize the red flags and make sure the opportunity in front of you isn’t just another costume for something far less glamorous.