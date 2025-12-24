Fictional Characters That Would Run a Kohl’s Like The Navy (Yes, Shane Hollander is on the list)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is oddly specific but trust I have a vision, no introduction needed.

Shane Hollander – Heated Rivalry

I feel like this is a no-brainer. If he can balance a successful hockey career, multiple advertising ventures, and a DECADE-long situationship, then he is fully capable of making sure not a single cashmere sweater goes unchecked during Black Friday. With how he folded his own jacket during that one scene, I’m sure the displays would be beautifully organized and placed.

Grace – Overcompensating

Her success in running the Charlie Puth concert was fab, so having reins over a store chain would be enjoyable for her, maybe a bit too enjoyable. I know the playlist, because of course, no one else is touching the store’s music playlist, would be amazing with the emo phase meets electro-pop. Backs would straighten if she were to walk into a room, but if things need to move smoothly, sometimes you have to scare the daylights out of people.

Claire – Fleabag

Claire gives general manager, really successful and determined, but shaking. Bless her heart, I know she would do fabulous, but the stress she would endure from the regulars with the small talk might tip her over. As long as you follow the script that she has in her head about how the conversation should go, it’ll be great!

Sister Michael – Derry girls

I have no doubts she would run the best Kohl’s in the county. She would run that place like Scared Straight, I’m getting shivers thinking about it.

Maddy – Euphoria

Put her in the Sephora section of the Kohl’s, and you will see numbers you have never seen before. If she told me a lip liner shade looked good on me, you would’ve thought she gifted me a pen that gave me a lip lift, fuller hair, told the future, and $100,000.

Conclusion

If you don’t know some of these characters, I’m going to need you to open another tab and get to it. These shows are fab, just like these characters’ managerial skills. They’ll be perfect shows to binge for winter break!