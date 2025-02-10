Feminism On the Frontlines: Eritrean Women And Their 30-Year Struggle For Independence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

Introduction to Eritrea:

Here’s some quick background knowledge to start us off. Eritrea is located in the Horn of Africa on the Red Sea boarded by Djibouti, Ethiopia and Sudan. Before it was established as its own country in 1991, it used to be under Ethiopian rule and before that, under Italian rule. Tens of thousands of Italians arrived in 1869, and they gained government control around 1880. Italy was then evicted by the British in 1941 after being defeated in World War II, ending their rule in the region. After WWII, the UN became involved in deciding the future of the region in 1950, ultimately deciding to have Ethiopia federate it. Ethiopia heavily lobbying the UN to annex Eritrea, but there was a lot of opposition from Eritreans to join Ethiopia because Eritreans wanted independence There were a variety of reasons for their opposition, but a major reason was that many Muslims in Eritrea were facing discrimination from the Ethiopian government because their official religion was Christianity. Now that you understand the history, what do women have to do with any of this?

The Call to Arms:

The role of women in Eritrea was completely redefined during the time of the fight for independence. At the time, the global narrative rarely defined women in roles other than caretakers. However, Eritrean women did not allow that stigma to define their lives. These women were essential in the battles that were fought throughout the thirty-year war. They stepped out on to the battlefield in every role: leaders, strategists, anesthesiologists, and barefoot soldiers. The term barefoot soldiers is used to describe the harsh conditions that these soldiers had to walk in, they were barefoot regardless of weather. Another term that is also commonly used to describe soldiers in this war is, freedom fighters.

Breaking Barriers: Societal and Gender

Norms

The mobilization of Eritrean women into combat roles was initially born out of necessity, however, they soon made up over 30% of the Eritrean People’s Liberation Force at the time. Women had the same duties as men. They drove tanks and fought in the trenches alongside men. Some were even commanders giving men orders. These moments were the country’s first steps to achieving gender equality through shared hardship. Growing up as a descendant of many Eritrean women who fought in this war, I was told numerous stories about how they joined the force when they were just eighteen years old. Many of them snuck out of their homes at night so their parents would not find out they joined the war. The stories of these women, driven by the desire and need of their country’s freedom, highlights not only the courage of these women but also the transformative impact of their involvement.

Post-War Contributions:

This year Eritrea will be celebrating its 34th anniversary since gaining independence on May 24, 1991. After many hard battles fought, we will not forget about the sacrifices these women and all soldiers made for Eritrean independence. The end of the war was also not the end of the influential and fundamental role of these women. After 1993, women held 30% of the seats in parliament and gained new legal rights relating to marriage, divorce, and education. Recently, however, many women have said that they feel they were treated with more respect as fighters than they were as civilians. Even with that caveat, the undeniable prowess and leadership of these women during the war left an indelible mark on the societal fabric of the nation. It demonstrates the potential of women to participate, lead, and redefine resistance movements.

As a 19-year old Eritrean woman, I would not be in the position I am today without the sacrifices of these women who paved the initial path for me. From the bottom of my heart, ንቶም ተጋደልቲ የቐንየለይ ንኹሉ ነገር (translation: “To the soldiers, thank you for everything”).