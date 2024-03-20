The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bring out your umbrellas, cause I’m about to rain some fashion knowledge on you! It’s a new year, which means new fits. So far, I’ve really liked the development of style within 2024. As we move further into the year, I’m excited for all of the new fashion concepts that are bound to arise. Whether its on the runway, in the magazines, or on the streets, fashion constantly brings out the creativity of people—and I feel that this year will be no different. So as we head into 2024, here is my fashion forecast for the trends that I think will take 2024 by storm.

Not only are they cute, but they’re also really easy to make. That being said, like charm bracelets, they can also be personalized meaning they can be as minimal or maximal as you want.

I definitely think glasses will be on trend this year—and its not just because of increased screen use. For decades, glasses have gone beyond their more functional purposes and act as a fashion statement. They allow people to play with their faces by either showing more or less and can act as a statement piece to an outfit. Overall, as someone who keeps a pair on me at all times, not just for style purposes, I’m looking forward to seeing the kind of creativity this will bring into the fashion world.

Dress shirts, ties, and oversized suits will become a staple part of your wardrobe in 2024.You might disagree now, but in a few months don’t say I didn’t warn you.

2024 will be the year where people play up textures. With mohair, fur, and lace all at the tips of our fingers, it’s impossible for me to imagine the girlies not experimenting with texture this year.

Just like going out tops where emphasized in 2023, I see the same fate coming for pants, especially jeans.

With the musical reboot of Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’, the reminiscing of trends from the early 2000s has resumed. With this resurgence came the revival of asymmetrical tops. One perfect example being Regina George’s iconic off the shoulder black sweater.

Even though 2000s clothing trends are seeing another comeback, I can’t say the same for the decade’s notorious mini shoulder bags. As cute as they are, having them around is not always practice. A tiny bag can barely fit lip gloss, gum, and keys. To carry all of our essentials, we need bigger bags and not something like the average tote. So, in 2024, bigger bags will still have the same essence of a purse, just a bit more practical.

From lace prints to the floral claw clips, flowers have been dressed up in a variety of ways and will continue to be so this year. Like bows, they are a timeless touch of beauty and add a touch of femininity to any outfit.

With the rise in people wearing leather pants last year, I don’t think anybody can say they didn’t see this coming. Not only is it fashionable, but with proper care a great leather jacket can last you for decades.