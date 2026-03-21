DOPAMINE IN A BOX: MY SONNY ANGEL OBSESSION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, your TikTok algorithm has seen an influx of videos of people unboxing tiny nude dolls with various hats and outfits—better known as Sonny Angels. And if you have as much lack of control as I do, your room has been taken over by the ever-growing presence of dozens of them, and your bank account is quickly dwindling as a consequence. Yet, the quick dopamine rush of opening a new Sonny Angel in hopes of receiving the one you want overpowers any sense of restraint or self-control.

WHAT ARE SONNY ANGELs?

Sonny Angels were created in 2004 after Toru Soeya was inspired by the Kewpie dolls and designed them to provide women with stress relief and happiness. It’s to say without a doubt that Sonny Angels have served their purpose for many people across the world. Yet, Sonny Angels have become addictive for many, as half of the happiness comes from not knowing which one you’ll get when you open the box.

Sonny Angels are cherubic mini-figures that wear various hats, sold in series ranging from desserts to bugs, and are considered collectible trinkets. The entire purpose of them is to bring a smile to a person’s face. If you’ve ever opened one, you are familiar with the feeling of intense anticipation that precedes tearing off the corner of the blind bag in which they’re placed in.

THE SONNY ANGEL ECONOMY

The average cost for a Sonny Angel ranges from $12.25 to $13.75 USD when purchased from the official website, and an entire box (an assortment of all 12 in a given collection) is priced at around $147 to $165 USD. Many rarer Sonny Angels, such as the Robby—a rabbit-like figure that is approximately 1 in 124 boxes—sell second-hand for upwards of $300. Though no one knows exactly what the Robby is, it has become such a sought-after token that spending hundreds of dollars will get you one in a blind box.

Additionally, on March 1st, 2025, Sonny Angels were impacted by tariffs and thus saw a 20% price increase, as they are manufactured in China. The Vice President of Dreams Inc, the company that owns Sonny Angel, stated that, “[They are] anything but political.” Although it is evident and important to note that this unfortunate news has made it more difficult for verified sellers to maintain the same level of supply as before the tariffs. However, this did not stop the demand for them. Many fanatics have taken it upon themselves to sell their collections and make a small profit. Since the original buyer is unaware of the specific Sonny Angel they have purchased, prices for them second-hand are often marked up significantly, as the next buyer can pick exactly which one they want.

Pictured above on the end is the Robby, one of the rarest Sonny Angels.

CONSUMERISM AND THE ENVIRONMENT

While Sonny Angels are not detrimental to the environment on a macro level, they can be harmful on a smaller scale by encouraging the general public to over-consume plastic. My personal collection is nearing 20, and I recently had to ask myself whether prioritizing my own joy and fulfillment was more important than the state of our environment. I think that it is OK once in a while to splurge on something that brings you happiness, but not to let it get out of control, to the point where you realize you have filled your life with something inherently harmful, even if it wasn’t intentional.

I’m not the only one going through this process; many people anxiously await the latest collection drop. If you are active on the Sonny Angel website, the entire stock sells out as fast as concert tickets do when a new collection is listed for sale. Thousands of people are waiting to click “buy” at the same time. This feeds a never-ending cycle of mass production and overconsumption, which may eventually result in significant damage to our environment.

Though we can avoid becoming over-consumers by being aware of what we invest in and how, having something that brings us comfort is not something to be condemned for. In fact, nearly all of the time, my panda Sonny Angel is in my backpack for positive reassurance.

I write this happily awaiting the delivery of my next Sonny Angel, but of course, staying mindful that at the end of the day, they are bigger than my personal happiness.

XOXO, Meghan