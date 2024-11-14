Don’t Flunk It Up! 6 Finals Tips To Finish With A Win

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My first finals season in college was a mess. The combination of lack of planning, daily cinnamon dolce latte-induced sugar crashes, and a terrifying sleep schedule almost led to my academic demise. In the second semester, I knew I needed a change. Here are the tips that led me to success (and a GPA increase from a 3.5 to a 3.9!):

Eating balanced meals

Eating a high-protein breakfast, lunch, and dinner supports sustained energy, which is exactly what you need for long study days. This rule sounds so simple, but it makes a world of difference to your studying capacity during finals season.

Sleeping 7-8 hours every night

My first-semester sleep schedule was absolutely terrifying (and so were my exams). Prioritize sleep instead of supplementing it with energy drinks, sugar, nicotine, etc., especially when every last hour before the exam is crucial. Take that nap instead. Your studying capability and information retention will increase dramatically.

Eliminating Processed Sugar

My first-semester studying consisted of getting to the library, cinnamon dolce latte in hand, hammering out about 2 hours of work, passing out at my seat, woozily waking up an hour-ish later, and hobbling back home to “study” till sunrise, vicious cycle! In the second semester finals season, I gave up refined sugars and just drank water and tea. My mind has never been so clear. I could focus for longer periods and my study sessions were much more effective.

Planning Ahead

Unless you plan in advance, finals season will sneak up on you! I recommend making a plan at least a month before of incremental learning to build up your knowledge for your final exam. Start by taking a few minutes a day to actively review old material and slowly build up your knowledge for exam week. This works so much better than cramming a few days before (take it from me).

Working out daily

Exercise improves your mood and boosts energy… why would you not want to do that? Especially during finals season. Lock in, get in that workout, and you will see the results improve every aspect of your life, as well as your exam scores.

Going on ‘Brain Break’ Walks

Last finals season, I made it a point to spend at least 45 minutes each day on outdoor movement, usually on a walk or run. I usually would take the time to call my friends and family, listen to my favorite playlist, or, in dire moments, review exam terms in Quizlet. Regardless of what I was doing, my outdoor time was sacred and helped me break up my study sessions and relieve exam season stress.

When combined, these tips can produce a successful finals season. Good luck with your exams!