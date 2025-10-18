Compact Packing: Packing for College From An Out of State Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an out-of-state student and as one who flew here, I’ve had to pack light. Even with two suitcases, it is considerably “light” for packing and moving my whole life for college. So here are five of my must-haves for dorm life.

Bring only ONE set of bedsheets

You DO want to bring your bedsheets, but only bring one set. You’ll want to conserve space in your luggage, but you’ll also want clean sheets, so be sure to bring one set that’s been washed so that you’re ready to put it on your bed immediately. You can order another set of sheets, comforter, and pillows a week in advance from move-in, so it’s ready when you arrive on Grounds.

A Water Kettle

Instead of a traditional water kettle, I recommend a “compact” or “travel” water kettle. This doubles as a rice cooker and a ramen cooker, in addition to a water kettle. One thing to note when packing any sort of “container” is to stuff socks into it to make the most of your space.

A Multi-Cable Charger

This saves desk space and the need for a surge protector that you may not have packed. You don’t realize the different types of cables you need until you have a portable charger, AirPods that charge with a Lightning cable, and your phone with a USB-C. The surge protector with more outlets can come later, but in the interest of saving space, save the surge protector for after you’ve settled in and determined if you really need it. Don’t forget to bring a charging block!

Shower Slippers

You’ll want to have shower slippers ready by the time you’re here, so definitely bring slippers with you. I suggest getting thick-soled ones to help keep your feet away from the water and shower floor.

Scissors

You’ll want to pack scissors for the packages you might have shipped or for stuff you’ve bought for your dorm. It’s something you don’t think you’ll need a lot, but when you realize you’ve forgotten like a million different things and you live 2,000 miles away, Amazon’s your best friend. Scissors also come in handy for any mail that comes in!

Reflections

Coming from the west coast, I really tried to pack light, so my dorm was extremely bare at the start. I only packed the essentials, and left out most of the decorative elements. A few months in though, I now have banners, paintings, and photos on my wall, so don’t worry so much about decorations and focus on the things you’ll need immediately. Other things that you might not have thought of is a toolkit. You never know what you need it for. As someone with a stubborn drawer (I live in the motels, it’s actually great here besides that though!), a flat-headed screw comes in handy when trying to pry my closet open.