If you’re on TikTok, you may have seen the rise in popularity of #matchatok.

There’s a trending video of @kyleumemba on TikTok saying he how he recently discovered and begun to appreciate matcha.

He tells viewers to “relax, chill, have a matcha.”

@kyleumemba I’m a Matcha 🥷🏿 now ♬ Matcha – Kyle Umemba Matcha TikTok from Kyle Umemba

Charlottesville Recommendations

If you are wondering where to get good matcha, here’s a guide to the best matcha in Charlottesville. These reviews are from my personal experiences along with the opinions of my lovely roommates.

for Traditional matcha lovers

If you prefer a more traditional taste for matcha, SK Coffee & Co on the corner is a good option.

They offer a less-sweet, more-matcha rich taste in their matcha lattes.

Another option for a traditional taste is the matcha from Möge Tee , also on the corner. They offer a reduced sweetness.

if you like Boba.

If you want boba in your matcha, Möge Tee, Kung Fu Tea, and Got Dumplings all have good matcha options with boba included.

All three of these spots are on the corner or near the corner.

Both Kung Fu Tea and Möge Tee allow for customizations, such as adjusting the sweetness of your drink. There are also several options for what type of toppings you would like your beverage. If you are looking for a fruity taste, there are options such as lychee jelly and popping bubbles.

Frozen

If you love frozen treats, Kung Fu Tea has a delicious frozen matcha that pairs wonderfully with their boba!

Another frozen matcha option is the Starbucks matcha frappuccino.

Starbucks

For those of you who enjoy Starbucks or have many points on their rewards app, Starbucks also has matcha lattes and matcha lemonades.

Sweetness is customizable in all of these options, and if Starbucks is usually in your routine, matcha is another option to try from their extensive menu. Matcha lemonade is a fun option for anyone who is interested in trying matcha but does not like dairy!

if you have a Sweet tooth

Now, if you like your matcha really sweet, Whisk by Peet’s Coffee in the Gaston Food Hub is a great option. Their matcha lattes are almost like sweet vanilla and matcha milk. Another good thing about Whisk is you can use the Flex Dollars from your meal plan to pay for it!

Other on-grounds options include Greenberry’s and Saxbys. My personal favorite of the on-grounds options is Saxbys because they have many options to customize your matcha latte.

Homemade

Another fun idea for anyone interested in matcha is to try to make your matcha at home! There are matcha powder options at the grocery store and on Amazon, and it could be a fun thing to try with roommates or friends!