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UVA | Culture > Entertainment

Born A Crime: A Review

Gayathri Parameshwaran Student Contributor, University of Virginia
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has always cracked me up, so when I learned he had a memoir, I had to read it. For those who don’t know, Trevor Noah is a comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He is most well known for his political and satirical commentary, so when I was reading his memoir, Born a Crime, that was what I expected, and I was definitely not disappointed. To be honest, I also learned a lot more about South Africa than I expected.

Background

Noah was born and raised in South Africa during Apartheid, a legal system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination. In a system that grouped people as Black, White, and Colored, he had the unique perspective of belonging to none of them. Noah was raised by a Black mother, but was a lighter-skinned colored individual, so although he felt Black, he never quite fit anywhere, so he watched – a lot. Just by sitting on the outskirts and watching, he learned many languages and how to read people. These abilities were the foundation for his success as a personality and writer.

Born a Crime

That being said, the main takeaway of his book isn’t about his life; it’s about the impacts of apartheid on pre- and post-Apartheid South Africa. He went into detail about how someone’s color became their identity and how people were limited because of what they looked like. Although he definitely talked about some pretty harsh realities, he uses his humor to cushion them, not to make them easier to digest, but to help make them more relatable to his American audience. As an American, I felt like I had an inside scoop and a topic I knew nothing about before. As someone who didn’t know anything about this topic, I felt I understood a good amount and stayed entertained throughout the book.

Overall, I would give this book 5 stars, and I highly recommend it. Besides being a fun read, it sheds light on global injustice while offering lessons in humanity we can all learn from. Highly recommended.

Gayathri Parameshwaran

UVA '29

Gayathri is a writer for the Her Campus chapter at the University of Virginia, where she enjoys using her voice to highlight topics that blend culture, technology, and social issues. She is deeply interested in law, politics, finance, computer science, and artificial intelligence, and loves exploring how these fields intersect to shape the modern world.

Beyond Her Campus, Gayathri serves on the Sponsorship Committee for both the 2025 Women in Computer Science (WiCS) Hackathon and Chak De, a vibrant South Asian dance competition at UVA. In these roles, she helps fundraise, coordinate outreach efforts, and support event logistics—combining her communication skills with her passion for community engagement.

A dancer for over ten years, Gayathri continues to find joy and self-expression through movement. When she’s not writing or planning events, you can usually find her dancing, going on long walks while listening to music, or watching romantic comedies—her all-time favorite being How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She also loves listening to Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and Adele, whose music inspires her creativity. Currently a first-year student at the University of Virginia.