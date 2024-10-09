𝘌𝘮𝘮𝘢 by Jane Austen: A Fall Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emma by Jane Austen is another of her most-read novels in addition to Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility. Austen, a renowned English author, is famous for her unique narrating style, witty writing, and how she crafts her sentences.

Set in the fictional town of Highbury in England, Emma Woodhouse is a well-off young woman living with her hypochondriac father. She is “handsome, clever, and rich, with a comfortable home and happy disposition, seemed to unite some of the best blessings of existence; and had lived nearly twenty-one years in the world with very little to distress or vex her” (Austen 5). The first sentence of the book is so engaging that it is difficult not to continue reading.

Emma, being used to having her way with just about everything, leads a very comfortable life and takes it upon herself to be the personal matchmaker for the naïve Harriet Smith. After her dear friend Miss Taylor moved away and got married (something that Emma is firm about not doing), Emma felt a bit lonely. As with all affairs, Emma is very concerned about class and standings around town and attempts to set up Harriet with one of her old friends. However, with new characters added to the plot, Emma starts to realize that not everything is as clear-cut and straightforward as she imagines it to be. What makes this novel so interesting to read is that it is up to the reader to form their own opinions of Emma; the narrator does not clearly paint her as likable or unlikable. In addition, none of the characters are inherently perfect and are relatively relatable, which draws the reader in because they can see themselves reflected in the characters of the novel.

I think that Emma is well-deserved for its popularity and has righteously earned its place as a classic novel. It has been without a doubt an enjoyable read, perfect for a relaxing fall reading day.

