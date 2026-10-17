October Book Recommendations for You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the month of October upon us, what better way to welcome the new month than setting your sights on new worlds, characters, and stories hidden beneath pages? Personally, I’ve been on a literary renaissance of my own, so who am I not to recommend both stories I’ve read and some I’m eyeing for my next read? So get your reading hats on and get ready to venture into the amazing world of literature!

Original photo by Ananya Nair

Yellowface: Who Gets to Tell the Story?

Yellowface: This book focuses on an early tragedy that shapes every action our main character, June, takes, as it delves into the question of who truly owns the rights to authenticity and what defines ownership. Authored by Rebecca F. Kuang, she crafts the plot in a way where the characters of June Hayward and Athena Liu can’t seem to escape one another, as June can’t seem to overcompensate for their lack of success and expectations that she had with her lackluster writing career. When the opportunity presents itself, June finds herself in a rewarding yet equally exhausting battle that encompasses racism, cultural appropriation, and the constant threat that social media poses. If these themes intrigue you, I strongly suggest reading this book!

The Last Human Job: What Makes Us Human in an AI-Driven World?

The Last Human Job: This book is a great choice for those looking into what could happen with our current over-reliance on technological and artificial intelligence systems. Author Allison Pugh writes about how we often forget the emotional impacts and connections we make with others in a term coined connective labor. It’s a universal concept of interaction that drives human alliances, though it’s rarely acknowledged for what it truly is, and if so, it’s overlooked as a feminine attribute. If you want to interact with a dialogue that highlights these themes of primal human connection and what constitutes empathy, I recommend giving this book a try.

Are You Happy?: Finding Meaning in the Messiness of Life

Are You Happy? : Filled with multiple short stories, this book delves into an insight into America’s current state of happiness when faced with adverse or tragic events. I first saw this book at a bookstore with friends not too long ago, and it instantly drew me in. You can explore the themes of identity, violence, class, and authenticity through short stories. Personally, it feels digestible, and it doesn’t feel as daunting, as every chapter is a new dialogue and perspective you interact with. This is perfect for when you may be caught up with a heavy course load or upcoming exams, so reading these short accounts is a convenient way of making connections and expanding the dialogue you interact with throughout the novel. Though I haven’t read it yet, this is definitely on my itinerary for the month.

Model Home: When Home Becomes a Haunted Place

Model Home: See now the synopsis for this novel, which, rather than catching my attention, yanked me in with how distinct and creative the plot is. Firstly, it’s a combination of horror, thriller, and, in a way, remediation of problems we never truly get closure for. Authored by Rivers Solomon, the story centers around the Maxwell family and its three estranged siblings, Eve, Emanuelle, and Ezri, who all return to Dallas after a tragedy occurs in their family. Oddly enough, when the Maxwells were growing up, they were the only Black family in their neighborhood, which is already isolating enough; now factor in creepy occurrences in your only place of refuge. Now that the siblings are forced back, it’s time for them to face the fears they had locked away and maybe find the source of the unexplainable things happening inside their home. Personally, I find this to be an amazing take on a typical haunted-house story, as it explores themes of anti-Black racism and isolation in the deep American South. If some of these themes speak to you, you may want to bookmark this as your next read.

My Dreadful Body: The Body, Society, and the Burden of Expectations

My Dreadful Body: You may have heard of this novel, but if you haven’t, let me introduce you to the words of Egana Djabbarova, Russian poet and scholar. A brief summary of this autobiographical novel focuses on a specific body part and follows a young woman as she grows up in a traditional Azerbaijani community in Russia. Within the story, the narrator struggles with strict Muslim teachings, while suffering from a neurological condition that makes it hard for her to control her muscles and speech. It grapples with themes of alienation, physical illness, and the constant need for society to police and inspect women’s bodies. In the current social landscape, I believe this is an important piece of literature to engage with, as it dives into topics ranging from the expectations that women must uphold to the patriarchal systems that keep men from taking accountability. These are themes that have recently made headlines globally and nationally for the injustices and tragedies that have occurred, and authors like Egana are providing crucial insight into one life that captures the realities of millions.

Bonding: A Novel: When Love, Science, and Chaos Collide

Bonding: A Novel: A book by Mariel Franklin that combines themes that seem so distant, yet in her work it all clicks. Our narrator, Mary, has hit life’s lowest lows after losing her job, but a spontaneous trip leads her to encounter Tom, a scientist working at a pharmaceutical company. Funnily enough, Mary reconnects with her ex-girlfriend Lara, who runs a dating app. I’m not sure how Mariel managed to envision these three distinct personalities and backgrounds, but they mesh chaotically in tandem once our three characters meet. Themes of emotional detachment, mental health, and societal commentary are huge themes within the novel, and frankly, I can’t wait to read this book.

Read More, Spend Less: The Case for Secondhand Books

P.S. Another tip I’ll recommend is sourcing these books from second-hand or pre-loved sites such as Thrift Books and World of Books; not only is it resourceful, but you’re engaging with the same material that you would’ve paid full price for. Of course, if you’d like to personalize your book or want it to truly feel yours, sites like Amazon and Barnes and Noble are popular and trusted staples to shop from. Regardless of where you get your books, I hope you enjoy the work that all these authors have spent years of hard work on, and if you’re up for it, write a review and recommendation to others on how you saw the book.