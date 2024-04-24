All Of Zendaya’s Outfits For The “Challengers” Press Tour (So Far)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know Zendaya as THE fashion it girl- she has not served a single bad look in years. She never fails to amaze us- just this month gracing the covers of both American and British Vogue, simultaneously. The style duo consisting of her and Law Roach makes waves with every appearance and has a knack for keeping Z’s looks on theme- and the Challengers press tour has been no exception. Here are all of Zendaya’s looks for the Challengers press tour, so far.

sydney

paris

rome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Italia (@warnerbrositalia) Pictured with Faist, O’Connor, And Director Luca Guadagnino at the Rome premiere. In custom Calvin Klein, Louboutin heels, and Bulgari jewels.

london

monaco

milan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zendayaverse (@zendayaverse) In custom 16Arlington appearing on Che Tempo Che Fa, an Italian television show.

los angeles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by art8amby (@art8amby) Zendaya for the LA premiere after party in custom Celia Kritharioti, staying perfectly on-theme.

An Ode to tennis legends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) In custom Carolina Hererra by creative director Wes Gordon, paying homage to the iconic 1998 shoot of Venus and Serena Williams by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue.

Between press for Challengers and the Dune press tour late last year, Z and Law have been gracing us with looks that will be referenced and heralded for decades to come. There likely won’t be another Zendaya appearance in the public eye for a while, so we ought to relish in this moment while we can!