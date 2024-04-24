Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Walt Disney Television distributed under a CC BY-ND 2.0 license
All Of Zendaya’s Outfits For The “Challengers” Press Tour (So Far)

Alyssa Rodrigues
We all know Zendaya as THE fashion it girl- she has not served a single bad look in years. She never fails to amaze us- just this month gracing the covers of both American and British Vogue, simultaneously. The style duo consisting of her and Law Roach makes waves with every appearance and has a knack for keeping Z’s looks on theme- and the Challengers press tour has been no exception. Here are all of Zendaya’s looks for the Challengers press tour, so far.

Zendaya in full Louis Vuitton, with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

sydney

In a custom Lacoste set, debuting a new honey blonde.
Zendaya in custom Loewe at the “Challengers” Sydney premiere.

paris

At Paris photocall in full Louis Vuitton.
Second Paris photocall in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewels.
With O’Connor and Faist in a Louis Vuitton gown.

rome

At the Rome photocall in custon Loewe dress and heels, with Bulgari jewels.
Pictured with Faist, O’Connor, And Director Luca Guadagnino at the Rome premiere. In custom Calvin Klein, Louboutin heels, and Bulgari jewels.

london

At the London photocall in archival Vivienne Westwood.
At the London premiere in custom Thom Browne.

monaco

In Brunello Cucinelli at the “Challengers” photocall at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco.
Once again in Monaco, in classic tennis attire.

milan

In custom 16Arlington appearing on Che Tempo Che Fa, an Italian television show.
Z sports archival Ralph Lauren at the Milan photocall.

los angeles

In custom Vera Wang at the Los Angeles premiere of “Challengers.”
Zendaya for the LA premiere after party in custom Celia Kritharioti, staying perfectly on-theme.

An Ode to tennis legends

In custom Carolina Hererra by creative director Wes Gordon, paying homage to the iconic 1998 shoot of Venus and Serena Williams by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue.

Between press for Challengers and the Dune press tour late last year, Z and Law have been gracing us with looks that will be referenced and heralded for decades to come. There likely won’t be another Zendaya appearance in the public eye for a while, so we ought to relish in this moment while we can!

