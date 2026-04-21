A Hijabi Guide to: Surviving Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I see a post somewhere along the lines of ‘outfit ideas for the __ season’ I know not to get excited because there is little to no representation for the modest girls! This can go for many different topics. For example, hair media representing little to no textured hair, or makeup brands being selective in their range of shades and unfortunately more. I am here to tackle one of these media: fashion.

I wear the hijab, so I am literally covered from head to toe in the summer heat. Meaning, this season is usually the one hijabis hate! But, it is not that bad! This will be my fifth summer wearing the hijab, and I have curated a list of tips to help you stay cool in the summer and elevate your outfits, whether you’re wearing or not wearing the hijab!

This is also a disclaimer if this is your first time seeing a person wearing a hijab, also known as a hijabi, do not ask them: ‘are you hot wearing “that?”’ If you’re hot, we are hot.

Loose Fitting Clothes

I am going to let you in on a secret: I actually don’t really feel hot unless it is peak afternoon, and the sun is blazing right on my face. I have some versatility with the clothes I wear; however, the main idea is: the looser the better. People tend to think that when it is hot, we need to bring the short-sleeve shirts and shorts, but loose-fitting clothes are a better option.

When you’re hot, you sweat; however, to cool off, that sweat needs to evaporate. So, even if you are not sweating at the moment, your body still needs to evaporate moisture off your skin. Loose clothing on your body allows air to pass along the skin and out, promoting evaporation and removing excess heat.

With that, here are my recommendations! I personally love a nice maxi dress/skirt (you can always switch up the length for your preference), kimonos, and matching sets!

Light Colors

As some may or may not know, black usually absorbs heat from the sun. You do not need to wear white all the time, but some bright colors can put you in a good mood and help you stay in a good mood, which can protect you from heat exhaustion. We all know someone who gets angry when they are in the sun.

Creativeness is your friend here! Try a color combination you wouldn’t think of or get a pattern hijab and match the colors within it. Also, a good route is always to get a nice, flowy matching set to allow for airflow, and an easy outfit! Here are some outfits I am currently looking at:

linen

During this time of year, this fabric will be your best friend because linen is a natural, and very breathable fabric. Many companies sell specifically linen pants, and even more have linen shirts! You can wear these pants to a casual brunch, on the way to the beach, or, once again, as part of a matching set! (Are you sensing a pattern here?

The key here is to continue wearing light colors or to have one statement piece so the other pieces of clothing can support it.

The Beauty of Tunics

There is a lackluster number of outfits hijabis wear, and it is because of the number of button-ups we wear this season. It is time to end it! If you aren’t wearing a colorful button-up this summer, put it to rest and try out something new: tunics. These are loose-fitting shirts in different lengths, with various necklines, possible slits, and lots of patterns! It may also come from various countries, including Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Some small tips if you try a tunic out is if you cannot find any nearby, use a short dress and wear jeans underneath, or find a long, short sleeve shirt and wear a cardigan on top.

Portable Fan

One of the most important, if not the most important tip of all: get a portable fan. I literally got mine for no more than $15 from Marshalls, and it served me so well during orientation last year. I was the only one who thought to bring a fan, so it got passed around the entire orientation group! It will cool you down and help immensely on hot afternoons.

Another important tip is to have water and put on your sunscreen! Summer break is so close, and I hope we reach it after crushing all of our exams! I am personally going to genuinely shop these outfits until I drop.