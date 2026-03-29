8 Study Abroad Tips I Swear By

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I hate to be one of those annoying people who study abroad and never shut up about it, but I just cannot help myself! Studying in Spain has been one of the most immersive, formative, and life-changing experiences I have ever had. Although I have had the best time abroad, I still had to adapt to plenty of things. Here is a list of some advice I think is super helpful if you are going to be studying abroad.

1. It is okay to explore alone!

In all honesty, it was really difficult for me the first week because there was so much I wanted to do, but I felt like I always needed to be doing it with other people. I quickly realized that it is totally awesome to explore on your own and learn to have fun by yourself. Some of my favorite memories studying abroad have been meeting people at places I went to alone. It is totally normal to be a little nervous, but trust me, exploring on your own is a must-do. I learned so much about myself so quickly and am forever grateful for the opportunity.

2. Research the customs before getting there

This one is super helpful. Every country has different customs and traditions, and knowing the rules before you arrive will help you adapt more easily and avoid some awkward situations. Even knowing small differences can help! For example, in Spain, meals are eaten much later, many places are closed on Sunday, and some even close for a couple of hours in the afternoon. Overall, the cultural differences are what make this experience so wonderful. Just make sure to lean into them and respect where you are.

3. Organize yourself

It can feel like a vacation a lot of the time when studying abroad. However, it is crucial that you organize yourself because you are constantly doing so many different things. I had to learn how to plan my trips around my assignments, schedule my tours at times that worked with my flights and trains, and make sure I had time for myself and to explore the city I was studying in. Organizing myself was so important to make the most of my time here.

4. Remember to breathe

Studying abroad means having access to so many cool adventures and new places. Having so much to do can put a lot of pressure on you, leaving little time for the things you already do. However, it is so important to remember that it is okay to also just take time to relax. Taking time for yourself is so necessary to ensure that you are staying healthy and happy for all your new explorations.

5. Social Media is not real life

This one is super important. Studying abroad nowadays is filled with fellow classmates posting their adventures. Although Instagram is super fun, it is so important to know that it does not portray real life. I am not saying that posting your adventures is a bad idea, but understanding that social media simply highlights is so important. Comparing yourself to others can really take the joy out of studying abroad, so make sure to keep this in mind at all times.

6. Be flexible with where you visit!

Being flexible with your trips is one of my biggest pieces of advice I can give. It can be really enticing to have a plan of where you want to go before you start your semester, but my advice is to wait until you get here to plan your trips. I was able to go to some of the most amazing places with friends I made here because I waited to plan my weekends. Also a lot of times flights will be cheaper to certain places on specific weeks which is super helpful. Some trips do need more planning than others, but ensuring that some of your weekends are free for more spontaneous adventures is so important.

7. Make new friends

I am so grateful for all of the amazing new people I have met while studying abroad. A lot of the time it can feel like people study abroad with set friend groups, but making sure to expand your horizons and meet new people is one of the best parts of being in a new environment. Learning to open up and be more social really increases your study abroad experience.

8. Immerse yourself in local life

It can be super easy to follow what every other study abroad kid and tourist is doing in the city. However, I think it is super important to immerse yourself in the local life. You are here for multiple months, so asking the locals around what the best place to eat or go out is super helpful.

If you choose to study abroad, do not stress too much! Hopefully, these 8 pieces of advice are helpful if you are thinking about/are studying abroad. Everything will work out as it is supposed to. Just make sure to have fun and soak up every moment.