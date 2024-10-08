The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1) Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

This delectable pumpkin mix can be made into bread, muffins, and even a cake! It stays moist and only requires 3 ingredients: eggs, oil, and water. It’s a convenient breakfast to grab on the go when rushing to class. The fun is in experimenting with toppings, but my recommendation is almonds and chocolate chips!

2) Apple Cider Donuts

These donuts taste as if they’ve been made fresh from an apple orchard. They’re fluffy and airy inside with a cakey texture and a delicious cinnamon spice coating. I recommend microwaving them for 10 seconds and eating them with vanilla ice cream!

3) Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps

These crispy crackers have a blend of pumpkin, cranberries, and fall spices such as thyme, nutmeg, and turmeric. It’s the perfect addition to your Charcuterie board for the holidays! The Trader Joe’s Cheddar Cheese with Scotch Bonnet Chili Peppers compliments these crackers very well.

4) Pumpkin Ice CreaM

This creamy and smooth-textured treat is perfect to indulge in before that winter chill comes in. It’s the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. I recommend eating this with a caramel drizzle, which adds a flavorful contrast between the two flavors.

5) Spice Chai Black Tea Concentrate

This warm and spicy tea blend concentrate offers a bold blend of black tea fused with warm spices creating a comforting addition to any drink on a chilly day. This concentrate tastes divine when added to an iced matcha latte.