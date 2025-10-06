4 Time Management Strategies to Keep You on Track

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College. Social Life. Work. Internships. Staying on top of all tasks and things you need to do can feel impossible. But don’t worry! With a few simple time management strategies, you can get more done without burning out. Here are four methods to help you stay on track:

Pomodoro

If you’ve ever felt like you work better under a ticking clock, the Pomodoro (also called the Tomato Timer) is for you. The idea is simple: set a timer for 25 minutes, focus on one task, and then take a 5-minute break. After four “Pomodoros,” take a longer break of 15-30 minutes. This method keeps your brain fresh and helps block distractions. There are many websites created for Pomodoro clocks, and here are two you can try: a simple one and an aesthetic one.

IVy Lee Method

Feeling overwhelmed by your to-do list? Ivy Lee’s method keeps it simple. At the end of each day, write down the six most important tasks you need to do tomorrow. Only six. Then rank them by priority and start with the first one. If you finish all six, great! If not, simply push the unfinished tasks to the next day and put them at the top of your priority list. This way, you’ll always get the most important tasks done without worrying about everything at once.

Time Blocking

Time blocking is like making an appointment with yourself… for your tasks. Divide your day into blocks of time, each dedicated to a specific activity: work, exercise, meals, socializing, or even catching up on social media. When your day is pre-planned, it’s easier to focus and avoid wasting time deciding what to do next.

The Eisenhower matrix

Looking at a long to-do list can feel overwhelming, and it’s easy not to know where to start. Not all tasks are created equal. The Eisenhower Matrix helps you decide what’s urgent, important, both, or neither. Organize your tasks into four boxes: Do First (Urgent & Important), Schedule (Important & Not Urgent), Delegate (Urgent & Not Important), and Eliminate (Not Urgent & Not Important). Start with the “Do First” tasks; it’s a great way to stop stressing over small stuff and focus on what truly matters. Here is a template that you can use.

MOST importantly ……

Time management isn’t about cramming more into your day and burning yourself out. It’s about planning, working smarter, staying on track, and avoiding last-minute stress. If you find yourself struggling with time management, try one (or all) of these strategies to improve your efficiency and see how much smoother your day can go!