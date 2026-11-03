3 Ways To Make Your Own College Dorm Feel Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Oftentimes, as first-time college students, we find ourselves focusing on color schemes and decorations for our first-ever dorm life. Moving into a dorm can be very exciting but also frightening, as we find ourselves in strange places with unfamiliar people.

It is important to make sure we feel comfortable in our dorms to ensure thrive in our college academics and social life. When I was first moving into my dorm, I didn’t know that the empty room I was looking at would become my home for the next couple of months. Although I wouldn’t be too far from home, the thought of leaving my childhood room was dreadful. In this article, I will tell you more about how you can make your dorm feel like home

1. Bring Personal Memories with You

Whether you bring a stuffed animal or your childhood blanket, it is nice to bring something that is a memory of home. A memory doesn’t have to be high-end, expensive, or fit your dorm aesthetic; it just needs to mean something to you. Even if you think it may be the smallest or most useless object, a memory from home can help your dorm feel a little less strange.

2. Create a Routine

This might seem unnecessary in creating a dorm that feels like home. But doing the smallest things you might have done at home can make your dorm life feel like an easier transition. Whether that’s having a set morning routine, drinking tea before bed, or watching a favorite movie or show every day, habits like these can make you feel less strange in a new place.

3. Bring Necessities

It is important that you don’t forget the daily items you use at home. Often, we get caught up in buying the newest college dorm decor, but to make our rooms feel more comfortable, it is important to bring things that we also use at home. This can include basic yet significant items like a laundry basket, your favorite snacks, or cute slippers. These items can turn your room from feeling like a dorm to a home.

Your dorm room doesn’t need to be perfect on the first day of move-in. Memories are made slowly, as you meet new friends and fill your room with routine. It is okay if it feels strange at first, but it will become a home in no time.