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UVA | Culture

3 Ways To Make Your Own College Dorm Feel Like Home

Malak Chaaira Student Contributor, University of Virginia
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Oftentimes, as first-time college students, we find ourselves focusing on color schemes and decorations for our first-ever dorm life. Moving into a dorm can be very exciting but also frightening, as we find ourselves in strange places with unfamiliar people. 

It is important to make sure we feel comfortable in our dorms to ensure thrive in our college academics and social life. When I was first moving into my dorm, I didn’t know that the empty room I was looking at would become my home for the next couple of months. Although I wouldn’t be too far from home, the thought of leaving my childhood room was dreadful. In this article, I will tell you more about how you can make your dorm feel like home

1. Bring Personal Memories with You

Whether you bring a stuffed animal or your childhood blanket, it is nice to bring something that is a memory of home. A memory doesn’t have to be high-end, expensive, or fit your dorm aesthetic; it just needs to mean something to you. Even if you think it may be the smallest or most useless object, a memory from home can help your dorm feel a little less strange. 

bright white bedroom with desk working space
Photo by Gabriel Beaudry from Unsplash

2. Create a Routine  

This might seem unnecessary in creating a dorm that feels like home. But doing the smallest things you might have done at home can make your dorm life feel like an easier transition. Whether that’s having a set morning routine, drinking tea before bed, or watching a favorite movie or show every day, habits like these can make you feel less strange in a new place.

Skincare morning routine
Kevin Laminto

3. Bring Necessities 

It is important that you don’t forget the daily items you use at home. Often, we get caught up in buying the newest college dorm decor, but to make our rooms feel more comfortable, it is important to bring things that we also use at home. This can include basic yet significant items like a laundry basket, your favorite snacks, or cute slippers. These items can turn your room from feeling like a dorm to a home

MacBook Air beside gold-colored desk lamp
Photo by Arnel Hasanovic from Unsplash

Your dorm room doesn’t need to be perfect on the first day of move-in. Memories are made slowly, as you meet new friends and fill your room with routine. It is okay if it feels strange at first, but it will become a home in no time.

Malak Chaaira

UVA '30

Malak is a first-year student at the University of Virginia, studying in the College of Arts and Sciences. She has an interest in politics, law, and human rights, and hopes to major in political philosophy, policy, and law and minor in public health. At UVA, Malak hopes to explore her interests through courses, undergraduate research, writing, and organizations. Additionally, she is interested in topics regarding current issues and different perspectives.

As a Her Campus writer, Malak hopes to create meaningful content to encourage others to broaden their perspectives. She enjoys writing about college life, current issues, and fun topics. Malak believes that through Her Campus, she will gain the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals, express her own opinions and experiences, and learn more about the world around her.

Outside of academics, Malak enjoys hanging out with friends and family, meeting new people, trying different sports, and exploring new coffee shops and restaurants in Charlottesville. She likes discovering movies and shows. She also enjoys learning new things and stepping outside of her comfort zone. Malak hopes that through Her Campus she will become more open-minded, share her personal experiences, and help others through writing. Malak is also eager to share that she is excited about the opportunity to be a part of Her Campus.