Whether you are in high school, college, or graduate school, effective studying is the foundation of a successful academic journey. Everyone’s study habits are unique and can evolve over time.

Here are several study tips to help you achieve better grades.

Color-code your notes

Using different colors for highlighting and writing can enhance your focus and retention. If you find it challenging to concentrate or tend to doze off while studying, try incorporating various colored pens and highlighters. Bright colors can help keep your brain engaged with the material.

Set your phone to do not disturb

Activating the “Do Not Disturb” mode on your phone can minimize distractions from notifications. By doing this, you are less likely to be interrupted, and you may even forget that your phone is set to this mode, reducing the urge to check for messages.

Watch a familiar movie

Watching a familiar movie on your phone can be beneficial if it does not demand your full attention. Since your phone is the device playing the movie, you are less likely to be distracted by other apps. Often, you may even forget that your phone is playing the movie and think you misplaced it.

Incorporate snack breaks

Taking breaks to enjoy a healthy snack can boost your cognitive function. A burst of flavor can invigorate your brain and help you regain focus. Consider using snacks as a reward system: set specific study goals and reward yourself with a snack and a break upon achieving each goal.

Listening to music

Listening to music can be effective, provided it does not distract you from your studies. The type of music will vary depending on what helps you concentrate while enjoying the sound. The goal is to keep your brain engaged and relaxed.

Spread out your study sessions

I find it beneficial to distribute my studying over several days. This approach allows me to set a comfortable pace and thoroughly absorb the material. I typically give 2-3 days to cover content. On the first day, I address all questions on the review sheet. On the second day, I develop my primary study method-such as creating flashcards with highlighted notes and different ink colors. By the third day, I focus on memorization, having already begun this process on day one.

Rewrite Concepts

Rewriting notes encourages you to read, understand, and then restate concepts in your own words. This technique can enhance memorization. While rewriting, consider employing the color-coding method to maintain engagement with the material.

Reword important concepts

Even if you understand your professors’ explanations, rephrasing concepts in your own words can deepen your comprehension and aid memorization. For instance, if an exam includes critical thinking scenarios, simply recalling definitions might not suffice. However, studying terms with varied wording and contextss can help you grasp their meaning more fully, making it easier to tackle related questions.

Quiz yourself

After completing your study sessions, quizzing yourself is an excellent way to assess your understanding and identify areas needing further review. Open-ended questions provide a more rigorous test of your comprehension than multiple-choice questions, as they require you to articulate your knowledge rather than guess.