The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

Snoozing your alarm six times in the morning while dreading waking up to start your day is an unproductive mindset to have as an individual. Not wanting to accomplish any of the responsibilities you have as an adult or as a younger kid can lead to low self-esteem in your character. The habits that you start building off from day one reflect the person that you are going to be twenty years from now. Doing unhealthy activities or toxic traits can affect your future in a negative way.

As we get older, we need to start looking out for the things we do in our day-to-day schedules. Motivation is not going to be there every day, hence we need to enforce the process of discipline into our mindsets. Basically, we complete obligations even when we do not feel the energy to do so. Having discipline can improve our confidence in a variety of ways. It can teach us to be healthy, and it can also teach us to make rational decisions through our actions. For example, instead of eating out, we can cook a healthy meal at home. Or, instead of skipping the gym, we can replace the gym with pilates. Discipline is an imperative characteristic to have within yourself. If you are a graduate student or in medical school, you hardly have time to slack off. Thus, utilizing this strategy can be advantageous. Discipline is a difficult thing to build up, but it took me two years to get adjusted to being strict with myself. Involving myself with early morning routines, going to sleep at a decent time, and waking up with a consistent schedule gives me the ability to not miss any deadlines that I have due. Since I am a college student, I have a very abnormal schedule. Accomplishing assignments or projects ahead of time allows me to achieve more internships that I have on hand. As shown, discipline can even encourage your time management skills for the better.

The way we take care of our health and the way we take care of our routine is a huge issue we need to pay attention to. Life is short, so it’s imperative that we care for and appreciate our bodies.