What Is Actually In My Bag (Why It Is So Heavy)

nikitha dennis Student Contributor, University of Texas - Dallas
Many people tell me that I have a Mary Poppins bag, and it is bottomless. My bag is one of my most prized possessions, mainly because it is filled with everything I own, and I wanted to take you through my necessities that I always have on hand. 

1. The Essentials (the things I actually need).

– Wallet 

– Keys 

– Phone 

– AirPods – I can never go somewhere without constantly having something blasting in my ears. 

2. The Necessity Pouch.

These are the products in my mini pouch that I have deemed necessary. I switch purses all the time, and most of these things come with me from purse to purse, and even if nothing else comes with me, this pouch absolutely will. 

– Extra contacts 

– Floss 

– Mini toothbrushes 

– Cotton swabs 

– Cough drop 

– Bandaids 

– Tissues 

– Stain remover 

– Hand sanitizer 

3. The Beauty Bag.

I don’t know why I think that I need four different lip products and a million different products in one afternoon, but you know, just in case it’s always better to be prepared for a beauty touchup. 

– Sunscreen 

– Mini perfume

– Blush 

– Four different lip products 

– Lip liner 

– Powder 

– Mini deodorant 

– Nail File 

– Compact mirror 

– Mints 

4. The Randoms.

These are the random products that don’t really have a category and are most definitely not a necessity, but I convince myself that they are. 

– A portable fan (a necessity in this heat) 

– Reusable baggy tote bag ( I always end up carrying more than I can hold, so I’ve found having an extra bag at all times can help with that) 

– Pens (in case I absolutely need to start writing) 

– A mini journal 

– Digital camera (so I can take pictures of anything and everything) 

– Sunglasses 

Every morning, I tell myself that I do not need to bring all of these items every single time, but every night, I seem to add one more item to make my bag even heavier. I like to believe my purse reflects my personality: a little extra, a little chaotic, but always prepared. So if you see me leaning to one side while I’m walking, don’t worry, it’s just my bag.

