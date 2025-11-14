What Is Actually In My Bag (Why It Is So Heavy)

Many people tell me that I have a Mary Poppins bag, and it is bottomless. My bag is one of my most prized possessions, mainly because it is filled with everything I own, and I wanted to take you through my necessities that I always have on hand.
1. The Essentials (the things I actually need).
– Wallet
– Keys
– Phone
– AirPods – I can never go somewhere without constantly having something blasting in my ears.
2. The Necessity Pouch.
These are the products in my mini pouch that I have deemed necessary. I switch purses all the time, and most of these things come with me from purse to purse, and even if nothing else comes with me, this pouch absolutely will.
– Extra contacts
– Floss
– Mini toothbrushes
– Cotton swabs
– Cough drop
– Bandaids
– Tissues
– Stain remover
– Hand sanitizer
3. The Beauty Bag.
I don’t know why I think that I need four different lip products and a million different products in one afternoon, but you know, just in case it’s always better to be prepared for a beauty touchup.
– Sunscreen
– Mini perfume
– Blush
– Four different lip products
– Lip liner
– Powder
– Mini deodorant
– Nail File
– Compact mirror
– Mints
4. The Randoms.
These are the random products that don’t really have a category and are most definitely not a necessity, but I convince myself that they are.
– A portable fan (a necessity in this heat)
– Reusable baggy tote bag ( I always end up carrying more than I can hold, so I’ve found having an extra bag at all times can help with that)
– Pens (in case I absolutely need to start writing)
– A mini journal
– Digital camera (so I can take pictures of anything and everything)
– Sunglasses
Every morning, I tell myself that I do not need to bring all of these items every single time, but every night, I seem to add one more item to make my bag even heavier. I like to believe my purse reflects my personality: a little extra, a little chaotic, but always prepared. So if you see me leaning to one side while I’m walking, don’t worry, it’s just my bag.