What Is Actually In My Bag (Why It Is So Heavy)

Many people tell me that I have a Mary Poppins bag, and it is bottomless. My bag is one of my most prized possessions, mainly because it is filled with everything I own, and I wanted to take you through my necessities that I always have on hand.

1. The Essentials (the things I actually need).

– Wallet

– Keys

– Phone

– AirPods – I can never go somewhere without constantly having something blasting in my ears.

2. The Necessity Pouch.

These are the products in my mini pouch that I have deemed necessary. I switch purses all the time, and most of these things come with me from purse to purse, and even if nothing else comes with me, this pouch absolutely will.

– Extra contacts

– Floss

– Mini toothbrushes

– Cotton swabs

– Cough drop

– Bandaids

– Tissues

– Stain remover

– Hand sanitizer

3. The Beauty Bag.

I don’t know why I think that I need four different lip products and a million different products in one afternoon, but you know, just in case it’s always better to be prepared for a beauty touchup.

– Sunscreen

– Mini perfume

– Blush

– Four different lip products

– Lip liner

– Powder

– Mini deodorant

– Nail File

– Compact mirror

– Mints

4. The Randoms.

These are the random products that don’t really have a category and are most definitely not a necessity, but I convince myself that they are.

– A portable fan (a necessity in this heat)

– Reusable baggy tote bag ( I always end up carrying more than I can hold, so I’ve found having an extra bag at all times can help with that)

– Pens (in case I absolutely need to start writing)

– A mini journal

– Digital camera (so I can take pictures of anything and everything)

– Sunglasses

Every morning, I tell myself that I do not need to bring all of these items every single time, but every night, I seem to add one more item to make my bag even heavier. I like to believe my purse reflects my personality: a little extra, a little chaotic, but always prepared. So if you see me leaning to one side while I’m walking, don’t worry, it’s just my bag.