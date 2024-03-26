Tradition Meets Science: Evaluating the Health Claims of Toe Rings on Reproductive Wellness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Telugu, toe rings are known as “Mettelu,” and in Hindi — “Bicchiya.” These rings are

traditionally seen as symbols of marital status in Hindu culture, alongside “sindoor,” which

signifies a woman’s devotion to her husband. However, beyond their social significance, toe

rings are adorned for another important reason tied to ancient Indian Ayurvedic practices, which

continue to influence modern-day customs.

Prana — (pra·na) derived from Sanskrit, is defined as a breath, believed to be a life-giving force.

This term references the constant energy flowing inside and outside our bodies. Prana is divided

into 5 energy categories called “Vayu” literally translating to “winds” or “breaths.” These Vayu

— Apana-Vayu, Samana-Vayu, Udana-Vayu, and Vyana-Vayu accompanied by Prana -Vayu of

course, have their own distinct qualities and play their own roles to maintain the energy balance

of the human body.

What does Prana have to do with our toes?

The flow of Prana and its variants moves in specific directions: Apana Vayu downward, Vyana

Vayu outward, Udana Vayu upward, and Samana Vayu inward, with Prana Vayu circulating

freely throughout the body. Interestingly, this energy passes through the toes at some point

making it one of the most vital entrance and exit points for Prana. Therefore, wearing toe rings is

believed to help balance a woman’s life force the same way a “sindoor” is perceived as an

acupuncture point to balance the blood pressure in a married woman.For anyone wondering about the credibility of these details, it is worth noting that even the United States practices “Natural Medicine” through acupuncture, homeopathy, herbalism, and more. You can, however, find major departments for natural medicine in the more widely known hospitals nationally. However, from a more medical perspective, it is believed that there is a

nerve that passes through the toes to the uterus and then through the heart, tightening the core

and strengthening the muscles of the uterus, aiding in childbearing, childbirth, uterus blood

pressure, and regulation of a woman’s menstrual cycle. It’s important to note, however, that there

is no specific scientific evidence that a nerve such as the one described above exists, but it has

been proven by ancient Indian Ayurvedic practices that the details above are true.

Importance of Silver Rings:

Regarding the choice of metal, Muslim and Hindu women traditionally prefer silver-toe rings

due to silver’s conductive properties, which are believed to attract Prana energy toward the

uterus. Gold was traditionally considered disrespectful to wear below the waist, as it disrespected

the Goddess of wealth — Lakshmi. However, gold toe rings have gained popularity as a fashion

statement in modern times.