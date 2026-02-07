The Toxic Relationship: Social Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first form of social media was launched in 1997 and it was a website called Six

Degrees, and ever since then social media and society have had an insanely rocky relationship. It

brings us joy knowing we can find a way to connect with one another, but it can also bring large

amounts of anxiety and negative emotions. You go on Instagram to like and comment under a

friend’s post and all of a sudden, the next thing you know, you’re comparing the way you look,

your clothes, your hair, your car, and then your entire life with someone else, wishing you were

like them. You might even stumble upon a certain person or situation you were trying to forget,

and it brings all those emotions right back. Personally, for me, social media was always a risk to

go onto, like an exam you felt prepared for but then left the room doubting everything you knew.



Now the biggest question I ask is how can we break up our toxic relationship with social

media? First and foremost, you don’t need to have any form of social media if you don’t want it.

The only reason you should have social media is if you truly want it, not because society or your

environment makes you feel like you need one. The only other reason you would need to have

one is if your school, work, or any other important factor requires it. Now, if you have social

media and are trying to find a way to enjoy it rather than dread it, I have one major tip: make it

your digital diary/scrapbook. Make your social media the digital diary you will always have and

can take everywhere.



Taking photos and videos of moments that will become memories is beautiful because it

can transport you back to that moment and you can once again feel those emotions again. Post on

your social media the way you would if no one else’s opinion on the way they perceive you

matters, because it does not matter. Post what you want, post that photo of you and your friends

laughing as you’re watching a movie, post your study situation at your local café, post that

picture of the outfit you are proud of, and post them all. What’s on the internet will be there

forever, but also what’s on the internet will be there forever. You will always have the choice to

look back on your photographed memories whenever you want. We can perceive social media as

negative and toxic, which it can be in many situations; however, we can also perceive it as a

beautiful space that contains memories we can hold onto forever. Let who you are and your

personality shine through your social media, allow it to be a space that reflects you and

everything you are made up of.