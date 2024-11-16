The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

How many times have you tried exercising at the gym but never been motivated to go? How many times have you tried playing volleyball, but you could never quite serve correctly?

How many sports have you played, trying to find the one that fits like a glove?

The sport that fuels your ambition and passion and pushes you to your utmost potential. The sport that creates a source of happiness in your life.

Growing up, I wasn’t the best at sports. I always missed the goal while trying to score in soccer, always passed to the wrong player in basketball, and without fail, served a volleyball backward.

I only realized my full athletic potential when I stepped into my Taekwondo dojo when I was nine. While carrying a fiery spirit, I was hesitant about joining because of my past relationship with sports. Little did I realize that day changed my life forever. When I entered the world of martial arts, no obstacle was too big to jump over, and no battle was too hard to fight. I realized my athletic ability hadn’t matched any of the sports I tried practicing, and when I found one that did, it opened my eyes to a world of possibilities.

Ten years later, I am a third-degree black belt and an instructor aiming to become a master and test for a fourth-degree black belt. I can tell you that Taekwondo is a sport that will forever change your life, as it clearly did mine. The techniques, atmosphere, and overall sport give you more confidence and persistence.

If you’re looking for a good workout, Taekwondo is a physically taxing sport, in the best way possible. Each class starts with a dedicated time for stretching and muscle preparation. It’s incredible to witness students of all ages improving their flexibility just by stretching every day. When it comes to the physicality of Taekwondo, learning how to kick, punch, and harness your energy, you get a real workout. The physical benefits are immense, from improved cardiovascular health to increased muscle strength and endurance.

You may be looking for a sport that can ground you and give you a sense of peace. When my peers and I step onto the mat, it’s as if our lives’ noise and stress have fallen silent. Here I am, learning about a martial art that teaches me the importance of spiritually centering myself. With all the tests you take to advance to the next level, managing stress comes easily. You learn to be persistent and patient with all the new, challenging techniques. You come to understand that obstacles take consistency and calm to break down. This will translate into your life outside the Taekwondo dojo, as it did mine and many others.

If you want a sport to ignite your competitive spirit and fuel your ambition. In that case, Taekwondo can train you to compete. The beauty of this sport is its inclusivity. It caters to everyone, regardless of age or physical ability. Whether you’re drawn to the physical or spiritual aspects, Taekwondo amplifies the best parts of you and teaches you to control your flaws.

So, you don’t need to keep missing the soccer goal or hitting the volleyball backward. You can venture into a martial art that fits your athletic ability like a glove and allows you to live to your fullest potential. If you’re looking for something like this, Taekwondo may be the sport for you.