Substacks That Have Me Pondering 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cozy under the covers with music playing and a drink in hand is the perfect setting to open up Substack and take a peek into the writing of others. I thoroughly enjoy reading, and over the past two years, I have really grown to love Substack and its library of articles; taking a look into the minds of others is a great way to expand your horizon and intelligence. I have compiled a few of my favorite Substack articles, which have left me lost in my thoughts and might leave you feeling the same.

1. “Big girls want to be little, and little girls want to be big” written by mixed feelings and Steffi.

I came upon this article at the peak of “Sephora Kids” being spotted with Drunk Elephant products in hand, and it was written so closely to my personal feelings in this situation. Growing up, we had dreams of being teenagers with our drinks and shopping bags in hand, a vision of what we desired. Now, with drinks and shopping bags in hand, we are overwhelmed with feelings of nostalgia for what once was, and cover ourselves with bows and soft trends to go back to the childlike joy we once had.

2. “I Water You, You Water Me” written by Amrita.

A beautifully written article on platonic love, the love we sometimes undervalue in our search for romantic love. Amrita mentions how she struggled with female friendships and convinced herself that it was not a necessity in life, feelings that also engulfed me when starting University. Female friendships were something that broke me more than any man ever could, and I felt that maybe it wasn’t essential to have, but after finding genuine people who hold me when I cry and lift me up when I succeed, I’m filled with love that feels like a warm hug. You may lose friends over the years, and faces may start to fade away, but like Amrita said, “ sometimes, as the circle gets smaller, the love inside it grows fuller.”

3. “YOU DON’T HAVE IMPOSTER SYNDROME!” written by Maalvika.

Maalvika’s article on impostor syndrome actually inspired an article of mine, as I stumbled upon this when my impostor syndrome was heightened. This is an article I think everyone should read at least once to remind you that you are meant to be here, and you should undoubtedly take up space even in environments that may be exclusionary. We have to remind ourselves that we are deserving, and if you were not meant to be in

this space, you simply would not be there. Imposter syndrome can be amplified in environments where we feel overlooked, and we are then filled with thoughts of “why am I even here” and “have I really done anything worthwhile to earn my spot here”. This article dives deep into those thoughts and explains the reason behind these inner voices.

4. “What’s meant for you, will never pass you by” written by Daphne.

“What’s meant for you, will never pass you by”, a phrase that I’m sure we have all heard or seen at this phase in our lives; this article is a reaffirmation of that phrase. There’s something so simple yet beautiful about knowing that the life we are meant to live exists, and it will find its way to us. If something passes you by, then it simply was not meant to settle in your life, because everything does happen for a reason. We may not understand in the moment, I mean we may never understand, but we have to find peace in knowing that whatever is meant for us will find its way to us. We don’t need to twist and turn on our path because our path will lead us to what is meant to be.