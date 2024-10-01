The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bed Rot. A term that has emerged as a new “trend” on social media. However, in reality, bed rotting is not a trend to be used for fame; it is a serious issue many people face. It reflects the inability to find motivation to do anything–simply lying in bed and allowing the mess in your room, schoolwork, and life to pile up and decay with you. It’s a state of mind that is incredibly difficult to escape. While you may desire to leave and get up to resume your life, the small bits of energy you have start to slowly slip away, leaving you to mold along with the bowls of food in your room.

So, why do we bed rot? My bed rotting sprouts from an overwhelming sensation. I dread returning to the stressful environment I had temporarily left. During winter break, I enjoy my time with my friends, temporarily putting aside the pressures of school. Without the pressure of jobs or internships like in the summer, winter break feels like a true vacation, making leaving it so much more challenging. I start to feel my heart sink each time I think about going back to “reality”. The thought of facing stress, the pressure to succeed, and the fear of failure I constantly run from. So, when the inevitable approaches, I freeze in time and emotion. The numbness consumes me as I lie there, hoping to feel that peaceful state I was once in to find its way back to me. Leaving me to do nothing but stay in bed, I can’t bear to clean the messes that traipse my room. I can’t help myself, I can’t control it, I can’t stop letting my fears take charge and push me further from reality than I already was.

When will it end? When will I finally take another step forward and reconnect with my peers?

Fortunately, I have managed to escape my bed-rotting habits, even if they still occur but for comparatively shorter periods. One key to overcoming this state of mind has been finding a sense of consistency. In high school, I was so focused on maintaining my academics and extracurriculars perfect that I neglected consistent hobbies. During breaks, I went from doing loads of work to doing practically nothing except enjoying time with my friends or having any sort of fun. My hobbies were barely present through the school year which continued into the summer; I simply forgot they existed. I prioritized school and ignored the different forms of work that I enjoyed, leading me to forget about them even when I had the time to do them.

Before entering college, I rekindled my interests in drawing, reading, crocheting, and fashion. I continued these hobbies in college, making time for them and joining clubs where I could showcase my creativity. I kept them constant throughout each period, and as the next winter break ended, I was a mixture of dread and excitement. I still had all the pressures chasing after me, but I had an outlet for them. Finding ways to cope with stress can help you break free from the mold and find your sanction when you feel the world is closing in. Bed rotting isn’t permanent; anyone struggling with it can find their way out. If self-tried remedies are not working, seeking support from therapists, psychologists, or psychiatrists is always a valid option. It’s okay to ask for help, fight against your fears, and find your motivation again.