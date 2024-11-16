The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the saying goes, “Food is the way to a person’s heart.” Food not only wins hearts, but it also impacts the way people reminisce memories through bonding over food and drinks. It is also relished when someone is having a rough day and just wants to wind down with a nice view and some good food. I see every morning as another day to try something new. I take my food and drinks pretty seriously, and I go around exploring mom-and-pop stores, cute cafes, and inexpensive restaurants in hopes of discovering a new culinary delight. Here are my favorite cafe and restaurant recommendations!

Tous Les Jours in Carrollton/Colleyville

Whenever I’m having a slow or lazy day and craving a quick Korean pastry, I run to Tous Les Jours. Their aesthetics would leave you wondering, and honestly, I always sit and spend a couple of minutes at the cafe, even after I’ve been several times. My go-to drinks are their honey lavender matcha latte or their iced caramel macchiato.

Peace Middle East Cafe near UTD

Owned by a passionate Syrian with strong cultural roots, the cafe takes you to a Middle Eastern world. What elevates the experience even more is their Arabic-infused coffees and desserts. My go-to’s are their Kunafa cheesecake, signature waffle, and Arabic iced latte.

Nando’s Peri-Peri restaurant, Addison

Are you craving some hot Portuguese chicken with good slaw and crispy fries? Nando’s is the place to go. I always swing by and get their hot or lemon & herb-full chicken with honey lavender lemonade.

Meso Maya Restaurant, Downtown Dallas

This place is great if you seek authentic Mexican food at a dimly lit restaurant with beautifully scented candles. When I went with a group, we ordered the carne asada, a solid wood-fired marinated steak with crema Mexicana, queso fresco, and refried beans. But the desserts at this place are the real star of the show. I would go back just for the desserts. My top three picks would be their Flan, Pastel de Moras (blueberry cake with Mexican ice cream), and Pastel de Chocolate, their version of a delicious molten lava cake.

Sweet Firefly near UTD

If my ice cream cravings kick in, I run to Sweet Firefly and get their coffee toffee crunch and sea salt caramel flavors in a tiny cup. A tiny cup from their store keeps the heat at bay but isn’t so overwhelming to where you won’t want to come back for more.